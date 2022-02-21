Social Impact Streetwear Brand Humbl Hustlr Partners With Foot Locker for New Collection

Atlanta-based social impact streetwear brand Humbl Hustlr has teamed up with Foot Locker on a collection produced through the retailer’s Home Grown program. In 2019, Footlocker launched the program as a platform to discover and support the best streetwear designers in communities across the nation. It’s easy to see why Humbl Hustlr made an impression.

In 2017, Lorenzo Gordon founded Humbl Hustlr to highlight the hard work of entrepreneurs. The omitted e in each word of the company’s name stands for that behind-the-scenes effort. “I started Humbl Hustlr because even before owning my own business, I noticed all of the effort that not just entrepreneurs but also working professionals put into businesses,” said the Alabama native. “It was important for me to bring awareness to the unseen blood, sweat, and tears, that we put into the work that we do because there are times that we’re literally moving mountains to make something happen.”

Over the years, the company has gained recognition through product placement with influencers such as film and video director Dontell Antonio and Atlanta’s DJ Unruely for its online campaigns. The brand’s work in helping young Black men start their own businesses has also been noteworthy. Gordon says the partnership with Foot Locker has definitely been a high point. “It’s an awesome feeling to be a part of the Foot Locker family and connect with many other designers that are shaping the future of streetwear,” he said.

The collection includes cool hoodies and tees emblazoned with the brand’s logo. The prices of the items range from $30 to $50, and available for purchase on footlocker.com and footaction.com and select local Atlanta Footlocker and Footaction stores.

Image: courtesy of Foot Locker.



Humbl Hustlr Logo Hoodie, $50, footlocker.com

Image: courtesy of Foot Locker.



Humbl Hustlr Arch Logo T-Shirt, $30, footlocker.com

Image: courtesy of Foot Locker.



Humbl Hustlr All Hustl No Luck T-Shirt, $30, footlocker.com

Image: courtesy of Foot Locker.



Humbl Hustlr Graffiti Logo T-Shirt, $30, footlocker.com