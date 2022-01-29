Photo Essay: the Style Evolution of Janet Jackson

As Lifetime releases their greatly anticipated documentary on Janet Jackson—also known as Ms. Jackson, if you’re nasty—it’s fitting that we take you on a journey through the Queen of Pop’s style history. The two-day docuseries airs just in time for the 40th anniversary of Janet’s debut album, which was released on September 21, 1982. In the doc, the entertainment icon spills the tea on info we weren’t privy to before. From Control, Rhythm Nation, The Velvet Rope, All for You and Damita Jo, Black America’s cherished sweetheart has always been our reigning style and beauty queen.
Below, EBONY explores her many looks throughout the decades.