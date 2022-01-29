Photo Essay: the Style Evolution of Janet Jackson

As Lifetime releases their greatly anticipated documentary on Janet Jackson—also known as Ms. Jackson, if you’re nasty—it’s fitting that we take you on a journey through the Queen of Pop’s style history. The two-day docuseries airs just in time for the 40th anniversary of Janet’s debut album, which was released on September 21, 1982. In the doc, the entertainment icon spills the tea on info we weren’t privy to before. From Control, Rhythm Nation, The Velvet Rope, All for You and Damita Jo, Black America’s cherished sweetheart has always been our reigning style and beauty queen.

Below, EBONY explores her many looks throughout the decades.

Janet on the set of Jackson family TV show sporting a sleek, natural Afro puff on November 1976. Image: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images.

An angelic beauty with a center part, baby hair and tendrils on July 7, 1978. Image: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images.

Looking like a teen queen with feathered hair and large hoop earrings on August 2, 1982. Image. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images.

In an off-the shoulder sweetheart neckline gown with her then-husband James Debarge. Image: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images.

In the 90s, Janet was very much in Control of her image. She had legions of fans copping her look by wearing one hoop earring with a key. Image: Tim Roney/Getty Images.

With jet black hair and face-framing layers. Image: Getty Images.

All black everything with a military vibe was her Rhythm Nation era in November 1989. Image: Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty Images.

Looking like a grown-up rich auntie with a jeweled collier and bouffant crop with then-husband Rene Elizondo at the Fifth Annual American Cinema Awards on January 30, 1988. Image: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images.

During this time period, Damita Jo was into flaunting a nose ring and bright red curly puffs. Image: Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty Images.

Channeling a French vibe with a classic black beret, tight white tee, black trousers large gold hoops and red pout on March 10, 1992 at Sixth Annual Soul Train Music Awards. Image: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images.

Serving up some Poetic Justice in long box braids. Image: Getty Images.

Long honey brown curls, tinted shades and a pearly white smile. Image: Barry King/WireImage.

Janet in a sweet business-like look, complements her pinstripe suit with a topknot-bun and straight bangs on March 12, 1998. Image: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images.

In a long leather gown flaunting sexy decolletage. Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage.

The quintessential California girl in a cropped white shirt, that shows off her toned abs, and destroyed denim jeans. Image: Getty Images.

With sexy shaggy hair, a ruffly white shirt and black corset before the nipple-gate affair during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII on February 1, 2004. Image: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images.

In a long red halter dress and an “I Dream of Jeannie” high ponytail at the 2006 CFDA Awards on June 5, 2006. Image: Peter Kramer/Getty Images for CFDA.

Looking sexy in a tight cropped jacket and denim jeans capped off newsboy hat and Gucci belt. Image: Paul Morigi/WireImage for XM Satellite Radio.

With a sharped-shouldered jacket and spikes at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards on September 13, 2009. Image: Getty Images.

Showing off her masculine-feminine side in a slicked-back crop plus chiffon skirt of a fitted trouser suit at the premiere of “For Colored Girls” on October 25, 2010. Image: George Napolitano/FilmMagic.

The higher the hair, the closer you are to God. Janet sporting a towering topknot wrapped in a leather at Black Girls Rockon August 26, 2018. Image: Aaron J. / RedCarpetImages.net.

In a camouflage flight suit and platform trainer with laidback auburn curls at her residency debut “Metamorphosis” after party on May 17, 2019. Image: David Becker/Getty Images for Park MGM.