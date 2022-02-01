Singer and EGOT winner John Legend is launching a skin care line that addresses the specific needs of melanin-rich skin, in partnership with A-Frame (the company behind Kinló by Naomi Osaka, and Proudly by Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade), to make healthier skin accessible for all. The affordably priced gender-neutral skin care collection will include dermatologist-tested ingredients that are specifically crafted for the enhancement and maintenance of complexions of people of color.

“Our skin is beautifully rich and colorful, but it also needs constant care, love, and healing. Our goal is to create high-quality yet accessible products because everyone should experience the joy of beautiful and healthy skin,” says Legend.