|John Legend Is Launching a Skin Care Line|EBONY Rundown: Detective in Lauren Smith-Fields Case Suspended, Nick Cannon Expecting Baby Boy, and More|Parents Sue Iowa School District Over Blackface Video|Federal Prosecutors Strike Plea Deal With McMichaels in Ahmaud Arbery Hate Crime Case|Marsai Martin Stars Alongside Her Dad in Hollister Campaign|Off to the Races: Pegasus World Cup Weekend 2022 Took the Sports World by Storm|Lizzo Partners With Logitech for New ‘Defy Logic’ Campaign|Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Announces New Collection Just in Time for Valentine’s Day|Bubba Wallace’s Documentary Is Set to Debut Later This Month|Ciara to Host Billboard’s Women in Music Awards

John Legend Is Launching a Skin Care Line

Image: courtesy of Eric Williams

Singer and EGOT winner John Legend is launching a skin care line that addresses the specific needs of melanin-rich skin, in partnership with A-Frame (the company behind Kinló by Naomi Osaka, and Proudly by Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade), to make healthier skin accessible for all. The affordably priced gender-neutral skin care collection will include dermatologist-tested ingredients that are specifically crafted for the enhancement and maintenance of complexions of people of color. 

“Our skin is beautifully rich and colorful, but it also needs constant care, love, and healing. Our goal is to create high-quality yet accessible products because everyone should experience the joy of beautiful and healthy skin,” says Legend.  

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.