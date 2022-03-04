Celebrity Style: Junie and Teyana Taylor Ate Up Paris Fashion Week

Teyana Taylor and her daughter Junie hit the streets of Paris Fashion Week dressed in full-on Rick Owens looks. The pair were there to attend Owens’ Fall 2022 runway show. How many 6-year-olds do we know get to don head-to-toe designer looks, have their street style photo taken, in Paris no less, and sit front row at an ultra-cool fashion show? As Teyana mentioned on a recent IG post, Junie simply is an icon.

If you’ve watched any of Teyana’s and Iman’s reality series then you know Junie is a star in her own right. Iman often refers to her as a mini version of his wife, with her rambunctious attitude and outspokenness. We can’t wait to see more of the Shumpert’s eldest daughter on our television and phone screens.