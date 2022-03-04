|This Family-Owned Tea Brand Is Building Community, One Sip At a Time|Celebrity Style: Junie and Teyana Taylor Ate Up Paris Fashion Week|Kyrie Irving Is Currently the Only NBA Player to Have a Black Female Sports Agent|The Block Is Hot: 10 Ladies With the Coldest Coat Game|FedEx Has Established a $100K Scholarship Endowment at Mississippi Valley State University|Women’s History Month: Meet Jazz Artist Samara Joy, the Voice of a New Generation|How Gymnast Nia Dennis Fuels Her Mind and Body|Former Louisville Police Officer Acquitted on All Charges From Breonna Taylor Raid|Three Black Women Raise Over $60,000 for African Students Fleeing Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion|Senator Cory Booker Launches ‘Read Along With Cory’ YouTube Series

Celebrity Style: Junie and Teyana Taylor Ate Up Paris Fashion Week

Image: Instagram/@babyjunie4

Teyana Taylor and her daughter Junie hit the streets of Paris Fashion Week dressed in full-on Rick Owens looks. The pair were there to attend Owens’ Fall 2022 runway show. How many 6-year-olds do we know get to don head-to-toe designer looks, have their street style photo taken, in Paris no less, and sit front row at an ultra-cool fashion show? As Teyana mentioned on a recent IG post, Junie simply is an icon.

If you’ve watched any of Teyana’s and Iman’s reality series then you know Junie is a star in her own right. Iman often refers to her as a mini version of his wife, with her rambunctious attitude and outspokenness. We can’t wait to see more of the Shumpert’s eldest daughter on our television and phone screens.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.