|Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade’s Daughter Kaavia Came Out With a Children’s Clothing Line|3 Indoor Winter Date Ideas That Will Not Disappoint|California Grapples With Giving Reparations to Its Black Residents|Billionaire Robert F. Smith’s Nonprofit Partners With Prudential to Assist HBCU Students|Buy This: 7 Fuzzy Bucket Hats to Channel Your Inner Aaliyah|Taraji P. Henson Joins H.E.R. and Cory Hawkins in the Film Adaptation of ‘The Color Purple’ Musical|Judge Proceeds With Charges Against Black Lives Matter Activist|Georgia Sheriff Offers $500K of His Own Money for Information After Closing Kendrick Johnson Case|Docuseries ‘Overcomers by Women That Soar’ Gift Single Mothers With Free Houses|Detroit Pistons to Honor Rosa Parks With Black History Month Initiatives

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade’s Daughter Kaavia Came Out With a Children’s Clothing Line

Kaavia James Union-Wade, who is the daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, has been a boss since the day she was introduced to the world. Whether it’s keeping her folks in line with a fierce side eye or brightening our day with funny captions written in her voice on social media, we know that she is going places. It’s hard not to recognize her budding ambition and, clearly, her family has peeped it as well.

Shady Baby‘ has taken her boss behavior to the next level with the announcement of her newest clothing line collaboration with Janie and Jack. Launched this week, the line includes colorful and festive pieces that reflect the energy of young baby Union-Wade. Also included are matching sets that kids can style and wear with their besties. This part of the collection was inspired by the friendship of Kaavia and Crosby Sparrow.

It may be hard to conceptualize how a three-year-old toddler can actively build up her own collaboration for a notable children’s clothing brand. In an interview, her mom shared the process leading up to what pieces were to be included:

“When we were designing this line, people were like, ‘How does a child participate in the fashion process?’ But when we whittled down our ideas between the Janie and Jack design team and me and my husband, we showed [Kaavia] the French Terry [styles], we showed her the triple-tier ruffles and the prints. There were things that we loved that she was like, ‘No.’ And we didn’t force any of it on her. If she didn’t like it, that was it,” Union says.

Pieces within the collection range from $10.50–$74.00 and can be purchased online on Janie and Jack‘s official website.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.