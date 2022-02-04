Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade’s Daughter Kaavia Came Out With a Children’s Clothing Line

Kaavia James Union-Wade, who is the daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, has been a boss since the day she was introduced to the world. Whether it’s keeping her folks in line with a fierce side eye or brightening our day with funny captions written in her voice on social media, we know that she is going places. It’s hard not to recognize her budding ambition and, clearly, her family has peeped it as well.

‘Shady Baby‘ has taken her boss behavior to the next level with the announcement of her newest clothing line collaboration with Janie and Jack. Launched this week, the line includes colorful and festive pieces that reflect the energy of young baby Union-Wade. Also included are matching sets that kids can style and wear with their besties. This part of the collection was inspired by the friendship of Kaavia and Crosby Sparrow.

It may be hard to conceptualize how a three-year-old toddler can actively build up her own collaboration for a notable children’s clothing brand. In an interview, her mom shared the process leading up to what pieces were to be included:

“When we were designing this line, people were like, ‘How does a child participate in the fashion process?’ But when we whittled down our ideas between the Janie and Jack design team and me and my husband, we showed [Kaavia] the French Terry [styles], we showed her the triple-tier ruffles and the prints. There were things that we loved that she was like, ‘No.’ And we didn’t force any of it on her. If she didn’t like it, that was it,” Union says.

Pieces within the collection range from $10.50–$74.00 and can be purchased online on Janie and Jack‘s official website.