Kate Spade New York Launches Social Impact Council With the Help of Taraji P. Henson

Kate Spade New York has recently launched the Social Impact Council. The seven-member all-female body is made up of global empowerment and mental health leaders and includes actress Taraji P. Henson. Through fighting mental health stigma, promoting awareness, and providing access to resources, it will help the luxury brand continue its mission to empower women and girls by supporting their mental health.

“Women can change the course of history by standing up for what is fair and just. We should be seen, heard, and acknowledged as equals, in every industry,” shared Henson in a statement. (The star is also the founder of the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, which works to remove the stigma around mental health in the African American community.) “My biggest dream is to see girls and women free of shame, to openly talk about what’s hiding in the dark shadows (of their hearts and minds).”

Throughout the year, Henson and the other council members—which include Mama Glow founder Latham Thomas and Lady Gaga’s mom, Cynthia Germanotta (the president of the Born This Way Foundation)—will seek to engage a wide audience by taking part in a series of in-person and digital activations centering on mental health issues. The council will also partner with the brand to help it reach its goal of providing mental health resources and empowerment tools to 100,000 women by 2025.