Kerry Washington Shares Her Moisture-Boosting Skincare Routine

Our celeb girl crush Kerry Washington is known for having gorgeous, flawless skin. Below, the actress and director gave us the tea on how she keeps her sensitive skin so glowy and smooth when the temps start to cool.

EBONY: What’s your self-care routine like these days?

Kerry Washington: I think the biggest thing I have learned during this time is that self-care doesn’t have to be really time-consuming and it can come in so many forms. It’s taking care of my skin in the morning to start the day, exercising, staying hydrated, and getting extra sleep when I can considering we have three kids.

Describe your skincare routine?

In the morning my skincare routine is relatively quick. I am a Neutrogena Hydro Boost girl. I love that line and helped launch it, so I swear by the products. I love the hyaluronic acid for lightweight moisture, and the SPF to keep my skin protected throughout the day. But nighttime is when I really indulge my skin, with fortifying and rich products. It’s all about layers, and giving my skin all of the nutrients needed to rejuvenate and heal. I love to double cleanse my skin to retain moisture and I use Neutrogena’s Rapid Firming collection for ultimate moisturization. The peptides in the Rapid Firming line are 2.5X smaller to allow for the best absorption, in addition to having real-time benefits. I’m also a huge fan of Neutrogena’s new Retinol Pro+ .5% Power Serum! It’s my go-to for nighttime—and even better, it’s so gentle on my skin that I can use it without any added product barriers.

Has your skincare routine changed at all since the pandemic?

I think in the beginning it gave my skin a bit of a break from long days in makeup and really gave me the opportunity to let my skin breathe. Although honestly, I don’t think it’s changed [my skincare routine] much. I still implement the same regimen.

You are a long-time brand ambassador for Neutrogena. What are some of your favorite skincare products from the brand?

I love them all for different reasons, however, if I had to pick a standout, the Rapid Firming Peptide Contour Lift Face Cream really wowed me the first time I tried it. I can visibly see and feel the benefits of it lifting and firming my skin, and the moisturization it gives me at night is amazing. I was also happily surprised by Neutrogena’s new Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Pro+ .5% Power Serum, and how gentle it was on my skin. I have always had sensitive skin having grown up with eczema so having a retinol serum that is super gentle is a huge plus. Additionally, the Rapid Firming Peptide Multi-Action Eye Cream is great to use at night after a long day to look fresh the next morning. Also great for morning use on those days where I haven’t gotten enough sleep.