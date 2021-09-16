Kevan Hall Returns to NYFW with Brushstrokes Collection

Kevan Hall returned to New York Fashion Week after a two-decade-long hiatus from the semi-annual series of events. The Detroit-born designer’s NYFW homecoming marks a new chapter of his brand.

Hall’s Spring 2022 Brushstrokes collection, which transforms art into fashion, is one inspired by “the elegance of a 1930’s Parisian multi-culture,” a press release explains. Specifically, Hall was influenced by the painter Christian Berard, Swiss sculptor Alberto Giacometti, and interior designer Jean Michel-Frank. Within the collection, “trompe l’oeil details and architectural paneling” take form as silhouettes for the modern woman, featuring shades of coral, lavender, alabaster, fuschia, and celadon,

Brushstroke accents can be found throughout the collection by way of textured fabrics and hand-painted jacquards.

Image: FashionStock

Image: FashionStock