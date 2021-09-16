|Visions From God: How The Shade Room Founder Angelica Nwandu Went From Unemployed to Media Trailblazer|Most Matic: Meet Beauty Boss Destiny Jones|Kevan Hall Returns to NYFW with Brushstrokes Collection|FedEx Offers Funding, Branding Boost to HBCUs|Video: EBONY Unscripted featuring Nas and CEO Michele Ghee|Behind the Design: Ikiré Jones Founder Walé Oyéjidé on Amplifying Black Storytelling Through Fashion|Video: Inside the Issue with EBONY Editor-in-Chief Marielle Bobo|A Timeline of Nas’ Money Moves|Lyrics That Built the Legacy: 8 Iconic Nas Verses that Leave a Lasting Mark on the World|EBONY Rundown: Nicki Minaj Skipped the Met Gala Due To Vaccine Requirement, Overall Poverty Rate Fell in 2020, and More

Kevan Hall Returns to NYFW with Brushstrokes Collection

Image: FashionStock

Kevan Hall returned to New York Fashion Week after a two-decade-long hiatus from the semi-annual series of events. The Detroit-born designer’s NYFW homecoming marks a new chapter of his brand.

Hall’s Spring 2022 Brushstrokes collection, which transforms art into fashion, is one inspired by “the elegance of a 1930’s Parisian multi-culture,” a press release explains. Specifically, Hall was influenced by the painter Christian Berard, Swiss sculptor Alberto Giacometti, and interior designer Jean Michel-Frank. Within the collection, “trompe l’oeil details and architectural paneling” take form as silhouettes for the modern woman, featuring shades of coral, lavender, alabaster, fuschia, and celadon,

Brushstroke accents can be found throughout the collection by way of textured fabrics and hand-painted jacquards.

