Lancôme Gifts NAACP Youth Members With $400K in Scholarships

Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong’o has partnered with Lancôme to give away $400,000 in scholarships to 40 NAACP youth members.

According to a press release, the scholarship was awarded to the winners of Lancôme’s Write Her Future Scholarship Fund during the annual NAACP’s Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological, and Scientific Olympics convention. ACT-SO is a year-long program targeted at high school students across that country that promotes their growth in disciplines ranging from visual arts and business to performing and culinary arts and provides scholarship opportunities.

The partnership was announced in September 2021, to help bring equity to education, to partner career development in the United States. Since the inception of the initiative, the brand has pledged to donate $2 million by 2025.

Nyong’o, who’s an avid supporter of the Write Her Future initiative, presented the scholarships to the winners at the Convention and spoke passionately about the need for educational equality.

“Since I was a child, I have always had big dreams, and my education has played a huge part in helping me realize them,” said Lancôme brand ambassador Lupita Nyong’o. “I’ve always loved learning and I believe that learners change the world. I am so thrilled to join Lancôme, on behalf of their Write Her Future Scholarship Fund, to award this incredible group of women with these game-changing scholarships.”

“We’re excited to once again provide talented young women across the country the opportunity to further develop their creativity and achieve their academic dreams with purpose and unrestricted passion, ” added Lancôme’s President and CEO Derrick Johnson. “Young people are the future. We’re excited to see how participants in the program will positively impact their communities and create change for themselves and the next generation.”

Recipients of the awards will have the opportunity to cultivate their skills in various sectors including STEM, business management, marketing and writing.

To learn more about Lancôme’s Write Her Future Scholarship Fund, visit lancome-usa.com.