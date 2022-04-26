Law Roach Named the West Coast Editor of British Vogue

British Vogue has announced that the notable and well-respected celebrity stylist Law Roach will be its new contributing West Coast editor. Law took to Instagram to share the news:

“I’m so excited to share the news of my new appointment at @britishvogue as the Contributing West Coast Editor…,” his post read. “Thank you @edward_enninful and the entire BV staff for believing in me!!!!”

“Can’t wait to make more fashion magic,” he added.

As a stylist and image architect, Law has worked with celebrities including Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Venus Williams, Jennifer Hudson, and many more.

In addition to his new position, Law is the creative director for the Tommy x Zendaya fashion line by Tommy Hilfiger, a judge on the HBO Max show, Legendary, and most recently made history by being the first Black stylist to be named the most powerful stylist of the year by The Hollywood Reporter for two years in a row.

In a recent interview with EBONY, Roach expressed his deep passion for fashion and style.

“I really love clothes to the point where I don’t have to wear them; I just love to collect them,” he said. “I’ve kept everything, including my first pair of Gucci shoes that I bought in college to archival pieces from my favorite Tom Ford for Gucci Spring 1996 collection. I worked so hard to have nice things and it serves as a reminder as to how far I’ve come.”