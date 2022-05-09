|Let’s Celebrate Mother’s Day with Some of Our Favorite TV Moms|Celeb Mothers and Daughters: A Visual Love Story|Have a Toxic Mom? Here’s How You Manage Mother’s Day|Happy Mother’s Day! 24 Celebs & the Moms Who Made Them Who They Are|High School Basketball Darling Dariq Whitehead’s Mom Quadira Shares Her Journey of Raising All-Stars Against All Odds|Motherhood Journeys: Olympian Allyson Felix Fiercely Advocates for Maternal Protections|Xavier University Transforms Freedom Riders’ Hall Into a STEM Center|EBONY Rundown: Redfin to Pay $4M in Housing Discrimination Settlement, La La Anthony Talks Difficult of Divorce, and More|’61st Street’s’ Courtney B. Vance and Tosin Cole Get Real About the Police and the Criminal Justice System|‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Karen Derrico Spills on Her Mother’s Day Treat

Let’s Celebrate Mother’s Day with Some of Our Favorite TV Moms

Jackee_Harry
Jackee Harry. Image: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection for Getty Images
Today let’s take a walk down memory lane with some of the sitcom moms we loved watching on TV when we were growing up. We’ve spent many nights with most of these ladies over the years that they feel like family. Could you imagine if all of the women, below, were related to us? If we had a mom like Jenifer Lewis, we would never dare talk back, and you best believe our grades would be the best in our ‘hood. If Loretta Devine and Alfre Woodard were our aunties, we’d be spoiled with second allowances and wise advice. And if Mo’Nique and Jackée were our mom’s cousins, we’d always be dying with laughter whenever they would stop by our homes for a quick fly-by .

Below is a look at some our favorite Black TV moms imagined as our own fam and how we would envision their style.

Image: Barry King/WireImage for Getty Images

Your mom Jenifer woke you up everyday with her boisterous gabbing. She dresses for every every event like she’s going to a red carpet premiere.
Image: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection for Getty Images

Jo Marie, your mama’s oldest sister, also known to your family as the boujee aunt, just got back from a 10-day cruise and arrived in tribal two-piece set.
Image: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection for Getty Images

Your aunt Loretta snuck you money on the low growing up and saved you from your mom. She loves showing up to dinner in a form-fitting dress and letting your mom know she still got it.
Image: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection for Getty Images

Your ma’s crazy cousin Jackée cuts you up every time you spend time with her. She loves accessorizing her outfits with a gold chain belt and a fancy bag.
Image: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection for Getty Images


Your aunt Alfre is full of wisdom. Her outfits are always classy with out ever being stuffy.
Image: Steve Grayson for Getty Images

Your ma’s other cousin Mo’Nique is not only crazy but hilarious. She almost jumped your gym teacher when he gave you a D in phys-ed. A side curly ponytail is her go-to and she can’t stay away from a beige wrap tie dress.
Image: Matthew Rolston/United Paramount Network for Getty Images

Your step-mom Sheryl Lee sometimes gets on your nerves, but you know she means well and has your best interest at heart. Her body is snatched and she doesn’t mind showing it off in a body-con dress.
Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images

Your God-mom Tichina is always singing church hymns loudly and arguing with her best friend Gina’s husband. She favors warm-tone clothing and a soft face beat.
By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

