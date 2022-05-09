Let’s Celebrate Mother’s Day with Some of Our Favorite TV Moms

Today let’s take a walk down memory lane with some of the sitcom moms we loved watching on TV when we were growing up. We’ve spent many nights with most of these ladies over the years that they feel like family. Could you imagine if all of the women, below, were related to us? If we had a mom like Jenifer Lewis, we would never dare talk back, and you best believe our grades would be the best in our ‘hood. If Loretta Devine and Alfre Woodard were our aunties, we’d be spoiled with second allowances and wise advice. And if Mo’Nique and Jackée were our mom’s cousins, we’d always be dying with laughter whenever they would stop by our homes for a quick fly-by .
Below is a look at some our favorite Black TV moms imagined as our own fam and how we would envision their style.