Let’s Celebrate Mother’s Day with Some of Our Favorite TV Moms

Today let’s take a walk down memory lane with some of the sitcom moms we loved watching on TV when we were growing up. We’ve spent many nights with most of these ladies over the years that they feel like family. Could you imagine if all of the women, below, were related to us? If we had a mom like Jenifer Lewis, we would never dare talk back, and you best believe our grades would be the best in our ‘hood. If Loretta Devine and Alfre Woodard were our aunties, we’d be spoiled with second allowances and wise advice. And if Mo’Nique and Jackée were our mom’s cousins, we’d always be dying with laughter whenever they would stop by our homes for a quick fly-by .

Below is a look at some our favorite Black TV moms imagined as our own fam and how we would envision their style.

Image: Barry King/WireImage for Getty Images



Your mom Jenifer woke you up everyday with her boisterous gabbing. She dresses for every every event like she’s going to a red carpet premiere.

Image: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection for Getty Images



Jo Marie, your mama’s oldest sister, also known to your family as the boujee aunt, just got back from a 10-day cruise and arrived in tribal two-piece set.

Image: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection for Getty Images



Your aunt Loretta snuck you money on the low growing up and saved you from your mom. She loves showing up to dinner in a form-fitting dress and letting your mom know she still got it.

Image: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection for Getty Images



Your ma’s crazy cousin Jackée cuts you up every time you spend time with her. She loves accessorizing her outfits with a gold chain belt and a fancy bag.

Image: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection for Getty Images





Your aunt Alfre is full of wisdom. Her outfits are always classy with out ever being stuffy.

Image: Steve Grayson for Getty Images



Your ma’s other cousin Mo’Nique is not only crazy but hilarious. She almost jumped your gym teacher when he gave you a D in phys-ed. A side curly ponytail is her go-to and she can’t stay away from a beige wrap tie dress.

Image: Matthew Rolston/United Paramount Network for Getty Images



Your step-mom Sheryl Lee sometimes gets on your nerves, but you know she means well and has your best interest at heart. Her body is snatched and she doesn’t mind showing it off in a body-con dress.