LivStreetWear Partners With Footlocker for Its Behind Her Label Platform

Image: courtesy of Footlocker.

Footlocker and LivStreetWear by Olivia Anthony have teamed up for a capsule collection, BHL x LivStreetwear, as a part of the shoe and sportswear retailer’s Behind Her Label platform. 

With its international platform, Footlocker seeks to close the gender gap in streetwear design by highlighting and offering resources to emerging female streetwear designers. Each collaborator chosen will create an exclusive collection that will be sold at a Footlocker store in their hometown and on the company’s e-commerce site. 

In 2012, while she was in college, Anthony founded LivStreetWear and sold custom tees out of the back of her car. After graduation, the Alabama native made her way to New York City to build and expand her brand. Using bright colors, unique textures, and bold silhouettes, Anthony pays brings new life to the trends of the nineties and early aughts. Celebrity fans of the brand include SZA and Kehlani. 

The capsule collection is made up of cool bomber jackets, joggers, cargo pants, hoodies, T-shirts, and crop tops in vivid green, white, and black colorways. Selections, which range from $35 to $100, are available for purchase on footlocker.com.

Image: courtesy of Footlocker

BHL x LivStreetwear Round 2 Bomber Jacket, $100, footlocker.com
Image: courtesy of Footlocker

BHL x LivStreetwear Alabama Made Crop Top, $45, footlocker.com
Image: courtesy of Footlocker

BHL x LivStreetwear Round 2 Cargo Pants, $75, footlocker.com

