|Chris Rock Breaks His Silence Over the Oscars Situation With Will Smith|Meet Mami Wata, the Brand Bringing African Surf Culture to America|Kel Mitchell on His New Book and Song ‘Blessed Mode’|Lizzo Unveils New Body-Positive Shapewear Line Yitty|EBONY Rundown: Lynching is Now a Federal Hate Crime Under Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Legislation, Republican Susan Collins to Support Confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson, and More|The Academy May Discipline Will Smith Over Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars|California Task Force Votes to Limit Reparations to Descendants of the Enslaved Only|After a Uterine Cancer Scare, Meagan Good Is Raising Awareness|Black and Mobile Brings Black-Owned Restaurants to Your Doorstep|Michael W. Twitty’s New MasterClass Takes You on a Culinary Journey While Tracing Your Roots

Lizzo Unveils New Body-Positive Shapewear Line Yitty

Lizzo-shapewear
Image: courtesy of Yitty
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Grammy award-winning artist Lizzo has stepped into the fashion world with a new size-inclusive shapewear line called Yitty, which derives its moniker from her childhood nickname. From the moment she stepped onto the scene, Lizzo has been a champion of body positivity and feeling good about living in her skin.

After years of being told to “reshape” her body to fit into society’s unrealistic standards, the outspoken entertainer had enough of everyone’s opinions and is standing in who she is. “I felt that I was constantly being told through TV and magazines that my body wasn’t good enough. And, in order to be considered ‘acceptable,’ I had to inflict some sort of pain upon it to fit into an archetype of beauty. Because of this, I’ve been wearing shapewear for a long time, maybe since I was in fifth or sixth grade.” 

“I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no one wanted to wear. I had an epiphany like, ‘who can actually do something about this?’ I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again,” continued the Grammy-award winning singer. 

Her shapewear line is a partnership with Fablectics, and is designed for all body types, with sizes ranging from size XS to 6X. The “Nearly Naked” collection is created to accentuate a woman’s natural curves. The “Mesh Me” range is designed to be worn as both underwear or outerwear that blends fashion with functionality. And, the “Major Label” collection is made up of super soft pieces for your every day. .

Liz’s Yitty brand will hit Fabletics retail stores nationwide and fabletics.com on April 12th. Prices range from $15 – $70.

Image: courtesy of Yitty.
Image: courtesy of Yitty.
Image: courtesy of Yitty.
Image: courtesy of Yitty.
Image: courtesy of Yity.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.