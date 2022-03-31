Lizzo Unveils New Body-Positive Shapewear Line Yitty

Grammy award-winning artist Lizzo has stepped into the fashion world with a new size-inclusive shapewear line called Yitty, which derives its moniker from her childhood nickname. From the moment she stepped onto the scene, Lizzo has been a champion of body positivity and feeling good about living in her skin.

After years of being told to “reshape” her body to fit into society’s unrealistic standards, the outspoken entertainer had enough of everyone’s opinions and is standing in who she is. “I felt that I was constantly being told through TV and magazines that my body wasn’t good enough. And, in order to be considered ‘acceptable,’ I had to inflict some sort of pain upon it to fit into an archetype of beauty. Because of this, I’ve been wearing shapewear for a long time, maybe since I was in fifth or sixth grade.”

“I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no one wanted to wear. I had an epiphany like, ‘who can actually do something about this?’ I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again,” continued the Grammy-award winning singer.

Her shapewear line is a partnership with Fablectics, and is designed for all body types, with sizes ranging from size XS to 6X. The “Nearly Naked” collection is created to accentuate a woman’s natural curves. The “Mesh Me” range is designed to be worn as both underwear or outerwear that blends fashion with functionality. And, the “Major Label” collection is made up of super soft pieces for your every day. .

Liz’s Yitty brand will hit Fabletics retail stores nationwide and fabletics.com on April 12th. Prices range from $15 – $70.

Image: courtesy of Yitty.

Image: courtesy of Yitty.

Image: courtesy of Yitty.

Image: courtesy of Yitty.