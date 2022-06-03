|Roshunda Jones-Koumba to Receive Tony Award For Excellence in Education|Video Interview: Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts Discuss Pride Month|LeBron James is the First Active NBA Player to Become a Billionaire|‘Insecure’ Showrunner Prentice Penny Launches Program for Writers of Color at USC’s School Of Cinematic Arts|Lizzo’s Second Yitty Collection Is Out Now|R&B Singer Kehlani Stars in H&M’s Sustainable Swimwear Campaign|Coco Gauff Advances to Her First French Open Final|Editor’s Letter: H.E.R. and Dad Kenny Wilson’s Special Bond|EBONY Rundown: Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Indicted, Jada Pinkett Smith Discusses the Oscars Incident, and More|Why ‘The Wire’ Still Matters 20 Years Later

Lizzo’s Second Yitty Collection Is Out Now

lizzo_in_activewear
Image: courtesy of Fabletics
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Lizzo just dropped her second installment from her Yitty line called the “Headliner” collection.

In case you didn’t know, the “Juice” singer partnered earlier this year with Fabletics to create a size- inclusive shapewear line named after her childhood nickname, Yitty. The line is available in sizes 6X-XS.

The “Headliner” collection offers medium compression and comes in an unexpected range of popping colors and prints. Its sleek silhouettes are made with high shine microfiber fabrics that mold to the body with hidden performance features. 

You can shop the collection at yitty.fabletics.com. Prices cap at $70.

Image: courtesy of Yitty

Yiitty Headliner Shaping Bandeau, $22, yitty.fabletics.com
Image: courtesy of Yitty

Yitty Headliner Shaping Midi Bralette, $24, yitty.fabletics.com
Image: courtesy of Yitty

Yitty Headliner Shaping Open Bust Thong Bodysuit, $27, yitty.fabletics.com
Image: courtesy of Yitty

Yitty Headliner Shaping Catsuit, $35, yitty.fabletics.com
Image: courtesy of Yitty

Yitty Headliner Shaping High Waist Legging, $70, yitty.fabletics.com
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.