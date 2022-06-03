Lizzo’s Second Yitty Collection Is Out Now

Lizzo just dropped her second installment from her Yitty line called the “Headliner” collection.

In case you didn’t know, the “Juice” singer partnered earlier this year with Fabletics to create a size- inclusive shapewear line named after her childhood nickname, Yitty. The line is available in sizes 6X-XS.

The “Headliner” collection offers medium compression and comes in an unexpected range of popping colors and prints. Its sleek silhouettes are made with high shine microfiber fabrics that mold to the body with hidden performance features.

You can shop the collection at yitty.fabletics.com. Prices cap at $70.

Image: courtesy of Yitty



Yiitty Headliner Shaping Bandeau, $22, yitty.fabletics.com

Image: courtesy of Yitty



Yitty Headliner Shaping Midi Bralette, $24, yitty.fabletics.com



Image: courtesy of Yitty



Yitty Headliner Shaping Open Bust Thong Bodysuit, $27, yitty.fabletics.com



Image: courtesy of Yitty



Yitty Headliner Shaping Catsuit, $35, yitty.fabletics.com