Louis Vuitton’s New Moonlight Ankle Boots Are the Shoe of the Season

Louis-vuitton-moonlight-ankle-boots-lous-and-the-yakuza
Congolese model and musician Louisa Cash of Los and the Yakuza in a fashion campaign for Louis Vuitton Moonlight ankle boots. Image: Ethan James Green for Louis Vuitton.
The luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton unveiled its new Spring-Summer shoe of the season—the Moonlight ankle boot. The stylish statement bootie melds chic design with practical comfort. It features an open-toe, a side-zip and a black leather belt with a metal buckle that bears the LV signature. It comes in a variety of color ways and materials, from emerald green or black and white polka dot satin to grained or shiny patent black leather. It also has a slim rubber sole with a comfortable 2 inch block heel—perfect for stomping about the town, day or night.

Image: courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Moonlight Ankle Boot, $1720, louisvuitton.com
Image: courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

Louis Vuitton Moonlight Ankle Boot, $1720, louisvuitton.com
Image: courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Moonlight Half Boot, $1990, louisvuitton.com

The Louis Vuitton “Moonlight” ankle boots retails up to $1,990, and can be purchased at louisvuitton.com and at select Louis Vuitton stores.

Also, check out, below, the Congolese musician Louisa Cash of Lous and The Yakuza, known for her 2019 hit French single “Dilemme” in a fashion campaign shot by the editorial photographer Ethan James Green.

Image: Ethan James Green for Louis Vuitton.
Image: Ethan James Green for Louis Vuitton.

