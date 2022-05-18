Macy’s Launches New Collection Inspired by Divine Nine Sororities

Many can relate to the struggle of trying to find the right outfit and being unable to find the right fit or style, especially if you are a part of a social organization and trying to coordinate for a special event.

Major clothing retailer Macy’s has struck gold with their newest collaboration with clothing designer Kasper Group. Inspired by sororities of the historic National Pan-Hellenic Council, lovingly referred to as the Divine Nine, Macy’s has unveiled a collection with their respective organization’s colors.

As reported by Bloomberg, this latest line was inspired by WyQuasia King-Thomas, who is a director and buyer of day dresses at Macy’s. A member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., King-Thomas expressed her dismay over being unable to find outfits for her sorority’s events and conferences. “We come in a variety of shape, sizes, curves and I understand the challenges we face when shopping. I know the need and the importance of this dress collection,” said King-Thomas.

Historically Black sorority’s comprise a significant part of the Black community’s buying power and this new collection positively taps into their needs and further’s Macy’s mission to become more diverse. Sororities included in the Divine Nine include Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority,. which were respectively founded in 1908, 1913, 1920 and 1922. Since their founding, they have maintained their missions to protect the varying interests of Black women globally across college campuses and beyond.

The collection will be available in 200 of Macy’s 500 total locations. Check out a few of the outfits included in the line below:

Macy’s Side Stripe Dress, $89, macys.com. Image: courtesy of Macy’s.

Macy’s Printed Belted Fit & Flare Dress, $89, macys.com. Image: courtesy of Macy’s.

Macy’s Sleeveless Colorblocked Sheath Dress, $89, macys.com. Image: courtesy of Macy’s.