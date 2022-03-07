You’ll Soon Be Able to Cop Shoes From the Hit Show ‘Bridgerton’

Designer shoe brand Malone Souliers just came out with a capsule collection in partnership with Shondaland and Netflix based on the hit series Bridgerton. The Emmy-nominated show, which was inspired by Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels, is a romantic, quick-witted costume drama that celebrates the social rules and mores amongst the British aristocracy, while they search for love. The 14-piece footwear collection is filled with intricate jacquards, shimmering satins, dramatic feathered plumes and ball-worthy embellishments, in styles for both men and women, that reimagine the sinuous forms of the brand’s signature silhouettes.

“I’m so excited to bring this new collection to the world with a Bridgerton-worthy level of drama,” says Mary Alice Malone, Malone Souliers creative director and founder. We had a huge amount of fun designing this collection and getting inspired by the show’s incredible costumes, so I wanted to capture some of that energy for the big reveal. I can’t wait to see these shoes turning heads as they step out in public this spring.”

Shondaland, the storytelling company founded by director Shonda Rhimes is the production company behind several award-winning series such as Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, How to Get Away with Murder. “When we partnered with Malone Souliers, we knew that their creativity and craftsmanship aligned with our approach to creating the reimagined world of Bridgerton. Now seeing the results of this collaboration, we are incredibly proud to have worked with them on such a daring collection and can’t wait to share it with a global clientele,” says Sandie Bailey ,Shondaland Chief Design and Digital Media Officer.

The Malone Souliers “Bridgerton” capsule will launch March 15th on malonesouliers.com.

Image: courtesy of Malone Souliers