Manolo Blahnik and Birkenstock Have Joined Forces to Give Us the Ultimate Summer Slides

birkenstock_manoloblahnik
Image: courtesy of Birkenstock
Birkenstock, the classic orthotic “granola” footwear, and Manolo Blahnik, the iconic shoe designer whose creations were made famous by the TV series Sex And The City, have come together to give us the ultimate summer sandal. The richly-colored styles feature Birkenstock’s signature slide silhouettes punctuated by Blahnik’s crystal embellishments on the buckles. Each pair are sold in an exclusive polka dot shoebox with dust bag.

“Birkenstocks have been in my wardrobe since the very beginning (of time!!),” said Manolo Blahnik. “I have loved and worn mine for many years. I am thrilled that we have been able to collaborate, fusing the Manolo Blahnik aesthetic with the everyday comfort of Birkenstocks is simply wonderful!”

“Birkenstock share both brand and core design values much like our own and it has been a joy to bring this to life in the new Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock collection,” added Kristina Blahnik, niece of the legendary footwear couturier as well as the luxury brand’s CEO. “Timeless, high-quality designs, crafted to be treasured and enjoyed is what we set out to create and I am delighted with the outcome. It is a privilege to cement our relationship further with Birkenstock through this collaboration, following the S/S 2020 Personality Campaign in which my uncle and I were featured.”

The first release of the collaboration was unveiled late March 2022 at manoloblahnik.com and all Manolo Blahnik retail locations worldwide. The second release will launch this June.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Manolo Blahnik, whose unrivaled craftsmanship has long set the bar for shoemaking,” shared Oliver Reichert, CEO Birkenstock. “This is a unique collection, fusing our trademark designs with the flair of Manolo Blahnik, to create pieces that embrace a bold and directional aesthetic that takes both to a new level.”

Check out a sampling of the deluxe styles below:

Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock collection. Image: courtesy of Birkenstock
Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock collection. Image: courtesy of Birkenstock.
Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock collection. Image: courtesy of Birkenstock.
Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock collection. Image: courtesy of Birkenstock.
Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock collection. Image: courtesy of Birkenstock.
