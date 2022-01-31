Marsai Martin Stars Alongside Her Dad in Hollister Campaign

Who knew dad jeans could be so cool? Actress, producer, and legend in the making Marsai Martin and Hollister did, and they teamed up to show it. The black-ish star has even enlisted her father, Joshua Martin, for the launch of the clothing brand’s newest campaign “Respect the Jeans,” which showcases the company’s high-waist pair’s widest fit.

To accompany the campaign, Hollister had Martin and her dad dole out fashion tips: on ways to dress up or down the wide-leg style, extol on the virtues of the looser fit, as well as give handy advice on good denim practices. Head over to the #Hollister’s TikTok account or Martin’s TikTok and IG page to check it out.

Image: courtesy of Hollister.



Hollister Ultra High-Rise Black Slashed Thigh Dad Jeans, $55, hollister.co.