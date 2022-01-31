|Marsai Martin Stars Alongside Her Dad in Hollister Campaign|Off to the Races: Pegasus World Cup Weekend 2022 Took the Sports World By Storm|Lizzo Partners With Logitech For New ‘Defy Logic’ Campaign|Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Announces New Collection Just in Time for Valentine’s Day|Bubba Wallace’s Documentary Is Set to Debut Later This Month|Ciara to Host Billboard’s Women in Music Awards|Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Expecting Their First Child|Foot Locker’s 2nd Annual Sole List Is Amplifying These 3 Black Image Makers|This Black-Owned Brooklyn Coffee Joint Has All the ‘Drip’ You Need|2019 Miss USA Cheslie Kryst Has Passed Away

Marsai Martin Stars Alongside Her Dad in Hollister Campaign

Marsai Martin and her father Joshua Martin in Hollister's latest dad jean campaign. Image: courtesy of Hollister.

Who knew dad jeans could be so cool? Actress, producer, and legend in the making Marsai Martin and Hollister did, and they teamed up to show it. The black-ish star has even enlisted her father, Joshua Martin, for the launch of the clothing brand’s newest campaign “Respect the Jeans,” which showcases the company’s high-waist pair’s widest fit.

To accompany the campaign, Hollister had Martin and her dad dole out fashion tips: on ways to dress up or down the wide-leg style, extol on the virtues of the looser fit, as well as give handy advice on good denim practices. Head over to the #Hollister’s TikTok account or Martin’s TikTok and IG page to check it out.

Image: courtesy of Hollister.

Hollister Ultra High-Rise Black Slashed Thigh Dad Jeans, $55, hollister.co.
Image: courtesy of Hollister.

Hollister Ultra High-Rise Patchwork Dad Jeans, $65, hollisterco.com

