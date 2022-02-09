Mary J. Blige Evokes Sweet Nostalgia with New Clothing Collections and a Big Game Appearance

Thirty years ago, Mary J. Blige emerged onto the scene, delivering her debut album, What’s the 411? The 12-track musical portfolio introduced an ear-popping fusion of hip hop and modern soul music that helped to lay the framework forR&B music as we know it, positioning Blige as amusical icon and the Queen of Hip Hop Soul. From My Life to Share My World to Mary to No More Drama, and beyond, Blige drew inspiration from her darkestexperiences growing up in New York City, helping Black women and men in cities across America to feel seen, heard, andunderstood.
After three decades in the industry, 9 Grammy Awards, 4 American Music Awards, and 12 Billboard Music Awards under her belt, Mary continues to amaze us with new sounds and fresh perspectives, including her new studioalbum, Good Morning Gorgeous. The Bronx- born singer’s career will touch anew milestone when she joins fellow hip-hop royals Dr. Dre, KendrickLamar,Snoop Dog and others on the half-time stage at the big game.
In celebration of her illustrious career, Blige has a collection of throw backapparel that is exclusively available via her online store, shop.maryjblige.com. The collection also includes merchandise for her latest project, Good Morning Gorgeous.
Image: Courtesy of Universal Music Group
Day one Mary fans, as well as new generations, are invited to partake in the commemoration of the Queen’s undeniable contributions to the culture by donning items from the new merch line. Standout pieces from the collection include the No More Drama long sleeve tee, the My Life tracklist t-shirt, the My Life hoodie, What’s the 411? throwback t-shirt, Good Morning Gorgeous t-shirt, “Amazing” beanie, Good Morning Gorgeous hoodie, “Amazing” hoodie, Good Morning Gorgeous hat, “Amazing” long sleeve t-shirt, and more.
To shop the Throwback collection, click here. To stream Mary’s full musical collection, click here.