Mary J. Blige Evokes Sweet Nostalgia with New Clothing Collections and a Big Game Appearance

Thirty years ago, Mary J. Blige emerged onto the scene, delivering her debut album, What’s the 411? The 12-track musical portfolio introduced an ear-popping fusion of hip hop and modern soul music that helped to lay the framework forR&B music as we know it, positioning Blige as amusical icon and the Queen of Hip Hop Soul. From My Life to Share My World to Mary to No More Drama, and beyond, Blige drew inspiration from her darkestexperiences growing up in New York City, helping Black women and men in cities across America to feel seen, heard, andunderstood.

After three decades in the industry, 9 Grammy Awards, 4 American Music Awards, and 12 Billboard Music Awards under her belt, Mary continues to amaze us with new sounds and fresh perspectives, including her new studioalbum, Good Morning Gorgeous. The Bronx- born singer’s career will touch anew milestone when she joins fellow hip-hop royals Dr. Dre, KendrickLamar,Snoop Dog and others on the half-time stage at the big game.