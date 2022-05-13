Mega Influencer Jayda Cheaves Shares Her 6 Beauty Must-Haves

Jayda Cheaves is the darling social media influencer that we can’t keep our eyes off of. Her ever-growing Instagram account has 7.1 million followers. She’s the poster child for the Gen-Z digital girl. If you scroll through her IG feed, it’s filled with shots of her jet-setting on private planes with her best friends on tropical vacation and her serving looks in Pretty Little Thing, for which she collaborated on a spring/summer collection. The self-made millionaire has been doing her thing out here since she was 16 years old and had a following on various social media platforms since then.
Cheaves prides herself on looking her best at all times even when she’s dressed down, she’s dressed up. Her ever-growing platforms are replete with precious moments with her smart, adorable son Loyal, and casual slays with her best friend rapper Dess Dior. Don’t be surprised if you see Cheaves and crew on television screens via BET in the near future.
Check out Jayda Wayda’s favorite beauty must-haves below that are her tried or true.