Mega Influencer Jayda Cheaves Shares Her 6 Beauty Must-Haves

Jayda Cheaves is the darling social media influencer that we can’t keep our eyes off of. Her ever-growing Instagram account has 7.1 million followers. She’s the poster child for the Gen-Z digital girl. If you scroll through her IG feed, it’s filled with shots of her jet-setting on private planes with her best friends on tropical vacation and her serving looks in Pretty Little Thing, for which she collaborated on a spring/summer collection. The self-made millionaire has been doing her thing out here since she was 16 years old and had a following on various social media platforms since then.

Cheaves prides herself on looking her best at all times even when she’s dressed down, she’s dressed up. Her ever-growing platforms are replete with precious moments with her smart, adorable son Loyal, and casual slays with her best friend rapper Dess Dior. Don’t be surprised if you see Cheaves and crew on television screens via BET in the near future.

Check out Jayda Wayda’s favorite beauty must-haves below that are her tried or true.

Image: courtesy of Kiss Colors



“It smells great and keeps my edges laid.”



Kiss Colors and Cares Kiss Edge Fixer, $9, kisscolors.com

Image: courtesy of Milk Makeup



“It’s light and smooth and gives my makeup that extra pop.”



Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer, $36, milkmakeup.com

Image: courtesy of Sephora



“My girl RiRi knew exactly what she was doing.”



Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush, $22, sephora.com





Image: courtesy of Ulta



“A girl has to highlight her already beautiful features. It just gives that extra oomph.”



MAC Hyper Real Glow Palette, $41, ulta.com



Image: courtesy of CVS



“A girl’s lips has to always be lined to give a fuller look.”



NYX Professional Mechanical Lip Pencil, $6, cvs.com

