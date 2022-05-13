|Mega Influencer Jayda Cheaves Shares Her 6 Beauty Must-Haves|The Grieving Family of Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst Spread Awareness About Depression on ‘Red Table Talk’|Russian Court Extends Brittney Griner’s Pre-trial Detention by a Month|26 Black Celebrities With Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage|This Music Conference Links Up-and-Coming Artists With Industry Leaders|Motherhood Journeys: Hannah Fallis Bronfman Is Determined to Destigmatize Conversations About Fertility|Kendrick Lamar Makes His Triumphant Return With ‘Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers’|NBC Sports Names Maria Taylor Host of ‘Football Night in America’|EBONY Rundown: Biden Administration Nominates First Black Chair of U.S. Sentencing Committee, Roc Nation Announces Summer Social Justice Summit, and More|Playwright Dominique Morisseau on Her Multiple Tony Nominations for ‘Skeleton Crew’

Mega Influencer Jayda Cheaves Shares Her 6 Beauty Must-Haves

jayda_cheaves
Image: Instagram/@jaydacheaves
Jayda Cheaves is the darling social media influencer that we can’t keep our eyes off of.  Her ever-growing Instagram account has 7.1 million followers. She’s the poster child for the Gen-Z digital girl. If you scroll through her IG feed, it’s filled with shots of her jet-setting on private planes with her best friends on tropical vacation and her serving looks in Pretty Little Thing, for which she collaborated on a spring/summer collection. The self-made millionaire has been doing her thing out here since she was 16 years old and had a following on various social media platforms since then.

Cheaves prides herself on looking her best at all times even when she’s dressed down, she’s dressed up. Her ever-growing platforms are replete with precious moments with her smart, adorable son Loyal, and casual slays with her best friend rapper Dess Dior. Don’t be surprised if you see Cheaves and crew on television screens via BET in the near future. 

Check out Jayda Wayda’s favorite beauty must-haves below that are her tried or true. 

Image: courtesy of Kiss Colors

“It smells great and keeps my edges laid.”

Kiss Colors and Cares Kiss Edge Fixer, $9, kisscolors.com
Image: courtesy of Milk Makeup

“It’s light and smooth and gives my makeup that extra pop.”

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer, $36, milkmakeup.com
Image: courtesy of Sephora

“My girl RiRi knew exactly what she was doing.”

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush, $22, sephora.com

Image: courtesy of Ulta

“A girl has to highlight her already beautiful features. It just gives that extra oomph.”

MAC Hyper Real Glow Palette, $41, ulta.com
Image: courtesy of CVS

“A girl’s lips has to always be lined to give a fuller look.”

NYX Professional Mechanical Lip Pencil, $6, cvs.com 
Image: courtesy of Dior

“For obvious reasons.”

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer, $35, dior.com


