Megan Thee Stallion and Coach Are Back Together for Another Ad Campagin

Image: courtesy of Coach.

Rapper, TSU alum, and ultimate hottie Megan Thee Stallion is starring in Coach’s Spring 2022 campaign titled “That’s My Ride,” which marks the rappers fourth project with the brand.

The brand’s creative director Stuart Vevers worked in tandem with the director and photographer Tyler Mitchell, the first Black photographer to shoot an American Vogue cover for the Spring’s advertising spots. The campaign was shot in different cities around the world. In a couple of the campaign’s images, Meg is seen flexing the brand’s Spring 2022 fits at a seaside amusement park.

Take a peek at some of the promotional images and featured bags, below.

Image: Tyler Mitchell for Coach
Image: Tyler Mitchell for Coach
Image: Tyler Mitchell for Coach
Image: Tyler Mitchell for Coach
Image: Tyler Mitchell for Coach

