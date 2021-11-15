|EBONY Rundown: Judge Dismisses Kyle Rittenhouse Weapons Charge, La La Anthony Reveals Past Heart Surgery, and More|Fear of God’s New Home Collection Ups the Comfortably Chic Ante This Season|Kerry Washington Shares Her Moisture-Boosting Skincare Routine|Mercedes-AMG Team Angered by “Biased” Decision in Lewis Hamilton’s Victory in Brazilian Grand Prix|New Orleans Honors Four Trailblazers on the 61st Anniversary of the Desegregation of Its Public Schools|Cop His Look: the 6 Grooming Products Influencer Randy Bowden Jr. Uses Daily|Black Mississippi Farm Workers File Lawsuit Claiming They Are Paid Less Than White South African Workers|D-Nice Talks the Healing Power of Music and His Latest Wine Venture|Meet Mimi Quiquine, the Mastermind Behind the Latest Innovative Beauty Brand|‘Queens’ Producer Zahir McGhee on How His Series Explores Misogynoir in the Hip Hop Community

Image: courtesy of Fear of God
Relaxing at home during the holidays never looked so good, thanks to Fear of God. Last week, the luxury fashion house launched Home, its first loungewear collection, and the selections are definitely elevating the casual style game. Composed of Italian handcrafted fabrics, the drop includes a knit waffle robe, a set of boxer briefs, and luxe cotton and silk sleepwear. The best part is, the items can also be stocking stuffers or under-the-tree surprises. ’Tis the season to spread cozy minimalist coolness.

Folks should also be on the lookout. According to Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo, there’s more to come. “Home represents all things that speak to the environment of home…from fragrance to candles, [which] we are releasing very soon, followed by home accessories such as cashmere blankets, a coffee-table book with Rizzoli, and eventually furniture,” he told WWD.

The Fear of God Home collection can be purchased at fearofgod.com. Below, check out some of its pieces. Famed photographer Joshua Kissi shot the images for the campaign, which features model Adonis Bosso and his son Saphir.

