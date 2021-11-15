Fear of God’s New Home Collection Ups the Comfortably Chic Ante This Season

Relaxing at home during the holidays never looked so good, thanks to Fear of God. Last week, the luxury fashion house launched Home, its first loungewear collection, and the selections are definitely elevating the casual style game. Composed of Italian handcrafted fabrics, the drop includes a knit waffle robe, a set of boxer briefs, and luxe cotton and silk sleepwear. The best part is, the items can also be stocking stuffers or under-the-tree surprises. ’Tis the season to spread cozy minimalist coolness.

Folks should also be on the lookout. According to Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo, there’s more to come. “Home represents all things that speak to the environment of home…from fragrance to candles, [which] we are releasing very soon, followed by home accessories such as cashmere blankets, a coffee-table book with Rizzoli, and eventually furniture,” he told WWD.

The Fear of God Home collection can be purchased at fearofgod.com. Below, check out some of its pieces. Famed photographer Joshua Kissi shot the images for the campaign, which features model Adonis Bosso and his son Saphir.



Image: courtesy of Fear of God

Image: courtesy of Fear of God

Image: courtesy of Fear of God

Image: courtesy of Fear of God