Heron Preston and Calvin Klein Are Back With an Elevated and Sustainably Sourced Collection

Image: courtesy of Calvin Klein
Image: courtesy of Calvin Klein

Heron Preston and Calvin Klein have teamed up again for another drop. Preston—the San Francisco native, artist, designer, DJ, consultant, art director, and collaborator—and Calvin Klein have partnered on an elevated and sustainably sourced collection. “For fall, it was about introducing new materials and dissected, timeless essentials that are interesting,” says Preston. “We thought about how Calvin Klein shows up in the world, in a modern way. What I love most about Season 2 is the versatility of each piece and the different styling options through the layering that we designed into the collection.” The collection contains plush cotton joggers, bralettes, waffle thermal knits, lined shirt jackets, and puffers made with organic cotton and recycled polyester and nylon. Shot by award-winning director and filmmaker Ricky Saiz, the campaign captures a new perspective and celebrates youth culture. Also featured are various people like skater Akobi, drummer Austin, model Devyn, rapper HVN, student TY, model Koa, rapper Nas, musician Raph, and dancer SavionGlover. Clothing, which retails up to $158, can be purchased at calvinklein.com

Image: courtesy of Calvin Klein
Image: courtesy of Calvin Klein
Image: courtesy of Calvin Klein

