More Top Looks from This Past Weekend’s Oscars Parties

Oscars weekend means a lot of running around for celebs and their glam teams ahead of the main Academy Awards event. From luncheons to parties, it’s all about showing good face.

This past weekend Anthony Anderson and Chris Spencer hosted the annual Influencer Brunch featuring an in-depth conversation with Charles D. King, founder & CEO of MACRO. Living legend Elton John held his annual viewing party which is always a well-attended star-studded affair. And CAA hosted a pre-Oscar party, which is always a who’s who of Hollywood.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best looks from the slew of Oscars weekend events. Let us know your favorite.

Model Anok Yai in a micro mini dress at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party. Image: Rodin Eckenroth for WireImage.

Billy Porter looks bewitching in his floor-length black get-up at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party. Image: Steve Granitz for FilmMagic.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez in a white gown at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party. Image: Steve Granitz for FilmMagic.

LaQuan Smith ilooks cash money green at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party. Image: Rodin Eckenroth for WireImage.

Nathalie Emmanuel is all smiles in a champagne-colored dress at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party. Michael Kovac for Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Garcelle Beauvais in a vibrant yellow frock at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party. Image: Steve Granitz for FilmMagic.

Nick Creegan in a white blazer with black sequin trim at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party. Image: Rodin Eckenroth for WireImage.

Amber Riley in a patterned sequin dress at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party. Image: Rodin Eckenroth for WireImage.

Chris Spencer in a Euro pink suit and Anthony Anderson in blue the hosts of this year’s Influencers Brunch. Image: Arnold Turner for Eclipse Content.

Angela Yee wearing a flouncy floral dress seen at the Influencers Brunch. Image: Arnold Turner for Eclipse Content

Tiffany Haddish in an off-the-shoulder black gown at the CAA pre-Oscar party. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images for CAA

Winnie Harlow in head-to-toe purple at the CAA pre-Oscar party. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images for CAA

Ava DuVernay in a striped blazer and relaxed jersey jumpsuit at the CAA pre-Oscar party. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images for CAA