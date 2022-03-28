More Top Looks from This Past Weekend’s Oscars Parties

Oscars weekend means a lot of running around for celebs and their glam teams ahead of the main Academy Awards event. From luncheons to parties, it’s all about showing good face.
This past weekend Anthony Anderson and Chris Spencer hosted the annual Influencer Brunch featuring an in-depth conversation with Charles D. King, founder & CEO of MACRO. Living legend Elton John held his annual viewing party which is always a well-attended star-studded affair. And CAA hosted a pre-Oscar party, which is always a who’s who of Hollywood.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best looks from the slew of Oscars weekend events. Let us know your favorite.