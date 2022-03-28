|Wayne Mackie, a Longtime NFL Official, Passes Away at 62|Indiana University Launches New Digital Collection Focusing on the History of Black Wealth in America|Nike’s New Initiative Will Increase Access for Women in Sports|More Top Looks from This Past Weekend’s Oscars Parties|The Best Looks From the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party|Op-Ed: March Madness—Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars’ Incident Is a Microcosm of the Pressure and Struggle of Being a Black Man|Donald Glover Hires Malia Obama as a Writer on His New Show|The Best (and Most Unexpected) Moments From the 2022 Oscars|The Best Looks From the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet|Chef Sicily Sierra Wants Us to Spice Up Our Sandwiches

More Top Looks from This Past Weekend’s Oscars Parties

Karrueche Tran
Karrueche Tran Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Oscars weekend means a lot of running around for celebs and their glam teams ahead of the main Academy Awards event. From luncheons to parties, it’s all about showing good face.

This past weekend Anthony Anderson and Chris Spencer hosted the annual Influencer Brunch featuring an in-depth conversation with Charles D. King, founder & CEO of MACRO. Living legend Elton John held his annual viewing party which is always a well-attended star-studded affair. And CAA hosted a pre-Oscar party, which is always a who’s who of Hollywood.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best looks from the slew of Oscars weekend events. Let us know your favorite.

Model Anok Yai in a micro mini dress at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party. Image: Rodin Eckenroth for WireImage.
Billy Porter looks bewitching in his floor-length black get-up at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party. Image: Steve Granitz for FilmMagic.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez in a white gown at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party. Image: Steve Granitz for FilmMagic.
LaQuan Smith ilooks cash money green at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party. Image: Rodin Eckenroth for WireImage.
Nathalie Emmanuel is all smiles in a champagne-colored dress at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party. Michael Kovac for Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation.
Garcelle Beauvais in a vibrant yellow frock at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party. Image: Steve Granitz for FilmMagic.
Nick Creegan in a white blazer with black sequin trim at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party. Image: Rodin Eckenroth for WireImage.
Amber Riley in a patterned sequin dress at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party. Image: Rodin Eckenroth for WireImage.
Chris Spencer in a Euro pink suit and Anthony Anderson in blue the hosts of this year’s Influencers Brunch. Image: Arnold Turner for Eclipse Content.
Angela Yee wearing a flouncy floral dress seen at the Influencers Brunch. Image: Arnold Turner for Eclipse Content
Tiffany Haddish in an off-the-shoulder black gown at the CAA pre-Oscar party. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images for CAA
Winnie Harlow in head-to-toe purple at the CAA pre-Oscar party. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images for CAA
Ava DuVernay in a striped blazer and relaxed jersey jumpsuit at the CAA pre-Oscar party. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images for CAA
Ariana DeBose is in a Skye blue outfitr and Cedric the Entertainer in an orange waffle-knit sweater and his signature hat at the CAA pre-Oscar party. Image: Randy Shropshire for Getty Images for CAA
