Naomi Campbell and North West Were at the Balenciaga Couture Show

north-west-balenciaga-couture
North West was in attendance at Balenciaga's recent couture show. Image: Pierre Suu for Getty Images.
Yesterday, Balenciaga showcased their Fall 2022 Couture collection in Paris. The brand invited and outfitted some of our favorite celebrities including Tracee Ellis Ross, Law Roach, Offset and Kanye West’s eldest baby girl North West. Each donned a full couture look from the brand.

The esteemed French atelier gave attendees a special surprise as Naomi Campbell, amongst other celebs including Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa, sashayed down the catwalk.

Get into the sleek looks of a couple of our favorite stars in attendance at the haute French show, below.

Tracee Ellis Ross in Balenciaga Couture. Image: Jacopo M. Raule for Getty Images For Balenciaga.
Naomi Campbell in Balenciaga Couture. Image: Jacopo M. Raule for Getty Images For Balenciaga.
Offset in Balenciaga Couture. Image: Jacopo M. Raule for Getty Images For Balenciaga
Model and actor Alton Mason in Balenciaga Couture. Image: Jacopo M. Raule for Getty Images for Balenciaga.
Law Roach in Balenciaga Couture. Image: Jacopo M. Raule for Getty Images For Balenciaga.
