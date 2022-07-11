|R. Kelly Engaged to Alleged Victim Jocelyn Savage, Oprah Winfrey’s Father Passes Away, and More|Serena Williams Is the Keynote Speaker for Black Tech Week Conference|Naomi Campbell Receives Honorary Doctorate From University of the Creative Arts in the U.K.|For Him and Her: What to Pack for a Tropical Vacay|The Best Amazon Prime Day Furniture and Home Décor Deals To Shop Now|Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival Celebrates Its 20th Year of Black Excellence|Visit These Unique Destinations For Your Next Girls Trip Getaway|WNBA All-Stars Show Solidarity With Brittney Griner During Game|Grammy Award Winning Artist Jon Batiste, Star of Amazon’s Latest Prime Day Campaign, Talks How Music Can Change the World|Charles Barkley Donates $1 million to Spelman College

Naomi Campbell Receives Honorary Doctorate From University of the Creative Arts in the U.K.

Naomi-campbell-71122
Image: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images.
Supermodel extraordinaire Naomi Campbell has taken the world of fashion by storm for over four decades. There is no facet of the industry that she has not touched or influenced. Now, adding another accolade to her already stacked resume, she is the recipient of an honorary doctorate from University of the Creative Arts (UCA). University of the Creative Arts is the leading creative specialization institution in the United Kingdom.

The commencement ceremony took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London where she accepted the honor for her contributions to fashion. She tearfully took to the stage to accept her honorary doctorate and was met with applause.

In a post on Instagram, she shared her gratitude for the honor and her well wishes for the students who were graduating and receiving their degrees alongside her. She also gave thanks to her mother and her daughter. Last year, she announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram.

Campbell got her start modeling in the late 1980’s after before her 16th birthday. Her presence as a well-respected figure has opened doors for other Black folks seeking to make their own respective mark in the fashion landscape.

