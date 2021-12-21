|Nas Celebrates the 20th Anniverary of Stillmatic With a Capsule Collection With the Crate|Donald Trump Sues NY Attorney General Letitia James|EBONY Rundown: Saweetie to Lecture at USC, FDA Authorizes Abortion Pills by Mail, and More|Huntsman Savile Row Teams Up With Morehouse College to Create A New Scholarship for Students|Video Interview: Jamie Foxx Talks ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’|High-Ranking African Cardinal Abruptly Resigns From the Vatican|Alvin Ailey Dance Company Releases Free Broadcast of the #ReunitedWeDance Opening Night Gala|Kyrie Irving Enters NBA’s COVID-19 Protocols a Day After Returning to the Brooklyn Nets|Vanessa Harris Becomes the First Black Judge in the City of Layfayette|Metro Boomin and Latto Share the Spirit of Goodwill This Holiday Season

Nas Celebrates the 20th Anniverary of Stillmatic With a Capsule Collection With the Crate

Image: courtesy of Ebony Magazine

Rapper and EBONY cover star Nasir ‘Nas’ Jones has released a capsule collection in collaboration with streetwear brand the Crate in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his classic album Stillmatic. The Crate was founded in 2014 by Terrill Kirk and Tyrell Oliver in Far Rockaway Queens, New York. Issa Rae, Kanye West, J.Cole, Jadakiss, Carmelo Anthony, Bas, Wiz Khalifa, and Fivio Foreign are some of the fans of the brand’s gritty luxury aesthetic. 

Nas’ collab with Kirk and Oliver includes a selection of hoodies, sweatshirts, T-shirts, and beanies—in an assortment of vibrant colors such as emerald and royal blue as well as more subdued tones like charcoal and cocoa—embellished with the rapper’s iconic lyrics. Prices range up to $170. Items won’t ship out until February but you can pre-order them now on shop.nasirjones.com

Image courtesy of Nasir Jones

Nasir Jones 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF STILLMATIC T-SHIRT I, $40, nasirjones.com
Image courtesy of Nasir Jones

The Crate X Nasir Jones Stillmatic Peace King T-Shirt, $75, nasirjones.com

Image courtesy of Nasir Jones

The Crate X Nasir Jones Stillmatic Boxing Club Hoodie, $170, nasirjones.com
Image courtesy of Nasir Jones

The Crate X Nasir Jones 20TH Anniversary of Stillmatic Hoodie, $70, nasirjones.com
