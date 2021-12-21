Nas Celebrates the 20th Anniverary of Stillmatic With a Capsule Collection With the Crate

Rapper and EBONY cover star Nasir ‘Nas’ Jones has released a capsule collection in collaboration with streetwear brand the Crate in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his classic album Stillmatic. The Crate was founded in 2014 by Terrill Kirk and Tyrell Oliver in Far Rockaway Queens, New York. Issa Rae, Kanye West, J.Cole, Jadakiss, Carmelo Anthony, Bas, Wiz Khalifa, and Fivio Foreign are some of the fans of the brand’s gritty luxury aesthetic.

Nas’ collab with Kirk and Oliver includes a selection of hoodies, sweatshirts, T-shirts, and beanies—in an assortment of vibrant colors such as emerald and royal blue as well as more subdued tones like charcoal and cocoa—embellished with the rapper’s iconic lyrics. Prices range up to $170. Items won’t ship out until February but you can pre-order them now on shop.nasirjones.com.

Image courtesy of Nasir Jones



Nasir Jones 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF STILLMATIC T-SHIRT I, $40, nasirjones.com

Image courtesy of Nasir Jones



The Crate X Nasir Jones Stillmatic Peace King T-Shirt, $75, nasirjones.com

Image courtesy of Nasir Jones



The Crate X Nasir Jones Stillmatic Boxing Club Hoodie, $170, nasirjones.com