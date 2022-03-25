|Taraji P. Henson’s Production Company Inks Content Deal With BET Studios|Nike Air Max Day Is Tomorrow—Time to Cop Another Pair or Two|Video Interview: Kandi Burruss on Her New Spin-off ‘Kandi & The Gang’|10 New Books to Gift Children This Spring|Ketanji Brown Jackson Shined During Intense US Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings|Telfar Finally Reveals Its Mystery Collaboration— It’s With Eastpak|‘King Richard’ Star and Oscar Nominee Aunjanue Ellis on Making Black Women Feel Seen and Heard|Will Packer Is Ready for His Oscars Close-Up|Woman to Woman: The Strength of a Mother|The WNBA’s Documentary Film ‘We Are the W’ Is Filled With Stories Worth Repeating

Nike Air Max Day Is Tomorrow—Time to Cop Another Pair or Two

nike air max
Image: courtesy of Nike
Nike Air Max Day is tomorrow, March 26th, and we got you! The day got its beginnings back in 2014 as a way commemorate the release of the first Air Max design, which debuted in 1987.

Nike will also be releasing a few new designs to mark the brand’s special day. The Blueprint which takes its inspiration from the original Air Max 1, Nike’s first sneaker with a visible air unit, is dropping in a chic light blue and white colorway on the SNKRS app. You’ll also be able to snag from Nike’s own site the new Air Max Dawn in pink and green and the highly covetable black/white/turquoise iteration of the Nike Air Max 97 SE to your trainer wardrobe.

Image: courtesy of Nike.

Nike Air Max 97 SE sneakers, $185, nike.com
Image: courtesy of Nike.

Nike Air Max 1 Blueprint sneakers, $160, available on the SNKRS app.
Image: courtesy of Nike.

Nike Air Max Dawn sneakers, $110, nike.com


