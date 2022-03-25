Nike Air Max Day Is Tomorrow—Time to Cop Another Pair or Two

Nike Air Max Day is tomorrow, March 26th, and we got you! The day got its beginnings back in 2014 as a way commemorate the release of the first Air Max design, which debuted in 1987.

Nike will also be releasing a few new designs to mark the brand’s special day. The Blueprint which takes its inspiration from the original Air Max 1, Nike’s first sneaker with a visible air unit, is dropping in a chic light blue and white colorway on the SNKRS app. You’ll also be able to snag from Nike’s own site the new Air Max Dawn in pink and green and the highly covetable black/white/turquoise iteration of the Nike Air Max 97 SE to your trainer wardrobe.

Image: courtesy of Nike.



Nike Air Max 97 SE sneakers, $185, nike.com



Image: courtesy of Nike.



Nike Air Max 1 Blueprint sneakers, $160, available on the SNKRS app.