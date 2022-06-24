Off-White Teams Up With MLB and New Era on a Capsule Collection

Off-White, under the vision of Virgil Abloh, has teamed up with Major League Baseball and the New Era Cap company on an exclusive limited-edition capsule collection.

The collection includes slim-fit vintage cotton-dyed T-shirts and cotton fleece hoodies with embroidered patches on the back and a serigraphy print on the front. Tops are made in 100% cotton with ribbing on the sleeve, patches on the front and back along with the iconic Off-White meteor hole detail. The New Era caps will feature the iconic Off-White meteor holes.

Image: courtesy of Off-White

The collaboration highlights teams including the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Oakland Athletics, and Toronto Blue Jays as well as Off-White’s founder Virgil Abloh’s hometown club, the Chicago Cubs, whom he has been a fan of his entire life. The collection will be sold at off—white.com and at Off-White stores, with pricing ranging up to $630.

Image: courtesy of Off-White



Off-White C/O MLB Hoodie, $630, off—white.com