Off-White Pays Tribute to Virgil Abloh’s Lasting Legacy During Paris Fashion Week

The fashion world grieved the unexpected passing of the late design visionary and artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear Virgil Abloh last November. In a show called Spaceship Earth: An “Imaginary Experience,” models debuted the final collection that Abloh worked on prior to his death. An homage to his life and legacy, the pieces displayed in the show proved once more the longevity of his artistic mantras and impact on fashion and culture.

Led by large white flags that said “Question Everything,” the models graced the runway held at Palais Brongniart in Paris while circulating a massive crystal chandelier in the middle of the stage.

Those in attendance of the show included parents-to-be Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, his wife Helen Lasichanh and their son Rocket, Olivier Rousteing of Balmain, Idris Elba and Tracee Ellis Ross.

It is always a serious loss when a leader in our community can no longer see their life’s work through to the height of its fruition. In a report from Business of Fashion, New Guards Group and LVMH recently announced their plans for continuance of the Off White brand following the designer’s death with the help of plans he had outlined in Whatsapp messages over the years. They intend to adapt a “collective” model in order to tie in collaborative partnerships to push the line further.

Below, take a peak at some of the most memorable looks from the absolutely moving show that will undoubtedly be the greatest highlight of Paris Fashion Week:

Naomi Campbell walks the runway in a chandelier statement top and large black bucket hat. Image: Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Serena Williams stuns in a fitted dress from the latest Off-White collection. Image:Peter White/Getty Images

Dipset Rapper Jim Jones struts in the Spaceship Earth: An “Imaginary Experience” show. Image: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Model Alton Mason donned all in black with a winged bucket hat during the Spaceship Earth show. Image: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Model Joan Smalls poses with a “Stop Snitching” sleeveless top during the show. Image: Peter White/Getty Images

A model in an all white set walks the runway while holding a white flag with the statement “QUESTION EVERYTHING.” Image: Peter White/Getty Images

A yellow attention-getter at the show. Image: Victor Boyko/Getty Images.