Our Favorite Looks From the CFDA Red Carpet

Last night was a big night for Black designers at the CFDA awards show. First off, our uncle Dapper Dan received the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award and we cannot shout high enough for how ecstatic we are for him. Then, our good sis Zendaya won this year’s Fashion Icon Award. Next, Designer Christopher John Rodgers won the American Womenswear Designer of the Year, Telfar Clemens of Telfar won American Accessories Designer of the Year. The American Emerging Designer of the Year went to Edvin Thompson of Theophilio . Grace Wales Bonner of Wales Bonner won for International Men’s Designer of the Year and Aurora James of Brother Vellies received the Founder’s Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert for the 15 Percent Pledge.
Aside from the winners of the night, the red carpet was filled with fashion’s most notable players dressed in their Sunday best. Below is a curation of our favorite looks from the evening’s event.