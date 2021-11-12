|A Recap of EBONY’s InsightfuI Innovation Power Talk|EBONY Rundown: Son of Pretty Ricky Singer Accused of Murder, Morehouse Partners with Google for Anti-Bias Police Training, and More|BLM Leaders of New York Vow ‘Riots’ If Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Re-establishes Plainclothes Cops|Our Favorite Looks From the CFDA Red Carpet|Nichole Moss’ Apply Pressure Creates Wallpaper for Us|Marble Statue of Mary McLeod Bethune to Make History at the U.S. Capitol|Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Charter Prep School Relocates to Historic Harlem Church|Jimmie Allen Wins Best New Artist at the Country Music Awards|A Recap of EBONY’s Enlightening Small Black Businesses Power Talk|Famed Music Producer Sean Garrett on Working With Summer Walker on Her Latest Album, Writing for Beyoncé, and What’s Next for Hey Young World

Our Favorite Looks From the CFDA Red Carpet

IMAGE: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Last night was a big night for Black designers at the CFDA awards show. First off, our uncle Dapper Dan received the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award and we cannot shout high enough for how ecstatic we are for him. Then, our good sis Zendaya won this year’s Fashion Icon Award. Next, Designer Christopher John Rodgers won the American Womenswear Designer of the Year, Telfar Clemens of Telfar won American Accessories Designer of the Year. The American Emerging Designer of the Year went to Edvin Thompson of Theophilio . Grace Wales Bonner of Wales Bonner won for International Men’s Designer of the Year and Aurora James of Brother Vellies received the Founder’s Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert for the 15 Percent Pledge.

Aside from the winners of the night, the red carpet was filled with fashion’s most notable players dressed in their Sunday best. Below is a curation of our favorite looks from the evening’s event.

Fashion Icon Award honoree Zendaya. Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The American Womenswear Designer of the Year award winner Christopher John Rogers with the actress Emily Blunt. Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Designer Carly Cushnie looking pretty in pink. Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree Dapper Dan. Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Eleanor Lambert Founder’s Award honoree Aurora James. Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Playwright Jeremy O. Harris. Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The iconic Iman. Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Designer Kenneth Nicholson. Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
CFDA president CaSandra Diggs. Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Accessories designer Jameel Mohammed of Khiry. Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Designer Latoia Fitzgerald and actress Karrueche Tran. Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Rapper Aminé. Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Uber-stylist and i-D Global Fashion Director Carlos Nazario. Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!