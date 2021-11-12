Our Favorite Looks From the CFDA Red Carpet

Last night was a big night for Black designers at the CFDA awards show. First off, our uncle Dapper Dan received the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award and we cannot shout high enough for how ecstatic we are for him. Then, our good sis Zendaya won this year’s Fashion Icon Award. Next, Designer Christopher John Rodgers won the American Womenswear Designer of the Year, Telfar Clemens of Telfar won American Accessories Designer of the Year. The American Emerging Designer of the Year went to Edvin Thompson of Theophilio . Grace Wales Bonner of Wales Bonner won for International Men’s Designer of the Year and Aurora James of Brother Vellies received the Founder’s Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert for the 15 Percent Pledge.

Aside from the winners of the night, the red carpet was filled with fashion’s most notable players dressed in their Sunday best. Below is a curation of our favorite looks from the evening’s event.

Fashion Icon Award honoree Zendaya. Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The American Womenswear Designer of the Year award winner Christopher John Rogers with the actress Emily Blunt. Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Designer Carly Cushnie looking pretty in pink. Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree Dapper Dan. Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Eleanor Lambert Founder’s Award honoree Aurora James. Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Playwright Jeremy O. Harris. Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The iconic Iman. Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Designer Kenneth Nicholson. Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

CFDA president CaSandra Diggs. Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Accessories designer Jameel Mohammed of Khiry. Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Designer Latoia Fitzgerald and actress Karrueche Tran. Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Rapper Aminé. Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic