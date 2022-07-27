OVO Rapper Drake Launches NOCTA Basketball Gear in Partnership With Nike to Hype Up Your Game

It’s no secret that Drake is a huge NBA fan. During basketball season, he’s always courtside at a Raptors’ game in his hometown of Toronto. (We’ve all seen the photos and videos of him where he’s acting as if he’s the player, coach and referee.)

Today, Drake released the NOCTA line, in which he partnered to create with Nike. According to the brand’s press release, the capsule collection expands the “culture of basketball for a new generation.” It includes everything that you need for your best game, from an engineered-knit jersey, fitted shorts and a single-leg compression tights to socks, arm sleeves and headbands to a durable 8-panel basketball.

Prices range from $12 -$120. And the collection can be scored at nocta.com or nike.com.

Image: courtesy of NOCTA.



NOCTA Sysmau Fleece Hoodie, $120, nocta.com

Image: courtesy of NOCTA.



NOCTA Base Layer Thermal Top, $40, nocta.com

Image: courtesy of NOCTA.



NOCTA Basketball Shorts, $90, nocta.com