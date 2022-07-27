|The 6th Individual Wrongfully Accused in Central Park Jogger Case Exonerated, Social Media Influencer Faces Scrutiny for Controversial ‘Pink Sauce,’ and More|Usher to Executive Produce New Series About the Beginnings of the Jazz Age|OVO Rapper Drake Launches NOCTA Basketball Gear in Partnership With Nike to Hype Up Your Game|Keke Palmer’s Resumé Is ‘Incomparable’|5 Historical Trips Every African American Should Take|Whoopi Goldberg Discusses New Movie ‘Luck’|Muhammad Ali’s Iconic WBC ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ Belt Sold for $6.18 Million at Auction|Life Coach Mariko Bennett Gives Tips on How You Can Beat the Mid-Year Slump Through Manifestation|$31 Million Asthma Study Expected to Inform Better Treatment Options for Patients|Howard University Partners With French Pharmaceutical Company Sanofi to Help Close Gap in Health Care Field

Image: courtesy of NOCTA.
It’s no secret that Drake is a huge NBA fan. During basketball season, he’s always courtside at a Raptors’ game in his hometown of Toronto. (We’ve all seen the photos and videos of him where he’s acting as if he’s the player, coach and referee.) 

Today, Drake released the NOCTA line, in which he partnered to create with Nike. According to the brand’s press release, the capsule collection expands the “culture of basketball for a new generation.” It includes everything that you need for your best game, from an engineered-knit jersey, fitted shorts and a single-leg compression tights to socks, arm sleeves and headbands to a durable 8-panel basketball.

Prices range from $12 -$120. And the collection can be scored at nocta.com or nike.com.

Image: courtesy of NOCTA.

NOCTA Sysmau Fleece Hoodie, $120, nocta.com
Image: courtesy of NOCTA.

NOCTA Base Layer Thermal Top, $40, nocta.com
Image: courtesy of NOCTA.

NOCTA Basketball Shorts, $90, nocta.com
Image: courtesy of NOCTA.

NOCTA Ball Socks, $18, nocta.com
