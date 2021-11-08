|PANGAIA’s Latest Denim Release Is a Custom Flex|Terrence ‘Astro’ Wilson, a Co-Founder of UB40, Passed Away at 64|Tom Ford Beauty Introduces Its Newest Soleil Neige Collection|The Connection of One Art Collector’s African Sculpture Collection to Blues Music|Missy Elliot to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame|Kenya’s Albert Korir and Peres Jepchirchir Win Top Prizes at New York City Marathon|Woman Says Southwest Airlines Believed That She Was Trafficking Her Biracial Daughter|Dr. Sian James Answers Your Questions on Ways to Improve Your Health Through Chinese Medicine|31 Years Later, Magic Johnson Reflects On Contracting HIV|Leaf Peeping: The Best Drives for Checking Out Fall Foliage

PANGAIA’s Latest Denim Release Is a Custom Flex

Image: courtesy of Pangaia
Image: courtesy of Pangaia

PANGAIA just dropped a new denim collection conceived entirely from a new proprietary material called Panhemp, a plant-based fabric derived from organic cotton and rain-fed hemp that is then dyed with natural indigo from the Indigofera plant. The inclusive, sustainable collection is available in four, genderless styles, including straight-legged jeans, a cropped denim jacket, high-waisted jeans, and a denim shearling jacket, with prices capping at $295.

PANAGAIA, best known for their ultra-comfy sweats, is dipping into the denim world and changing how we shop for jeans which for most people can be a difficult task. Starting Thursday, customers can create custom fits using the Upsun app. The phone app utilizes 3D body scan technology and AI technology to personalize your own perfect-fitting pair.

“We feel it’s extremely fitting that PANGAIA means”all-inclusive mother earth” because Unspun’s collaboration with PANGAIA brings both inclusivity(through everybody custom fit)and sustainability(through zero inventory and new-age materials)to the main stage. This is a powerhouse collaboration between a beautiful product made of dreamy, environmentally-friendly materials and technology that brings fashion into the next century,” says Beth Esponnette, a co-founder of Unspun.

PANGAIA Cropped Hemp Denim Jacket, $225, thepangaia.com
PANGAIA Hemp Denim Straight-Leg Jeans, $195, thepangaia.com
PANGAIA Cropped Hemp Denim Jacket, $225, thepangaia.com
PANGAIA Nettle Denim Straight Leg Jeans, $225, thepangaia.com
Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!