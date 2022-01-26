|The Block Is Hot: Paris Menswear Fashion Week Edition|Cardi B Wins Over $4 Million in Libel Suit Against Gossip Blogger Tasha K|This Music Accelerator Is Amplifying Black Businesses in the Independent Music Community|Getty Images Releases Collection of Photos From Archives of HBCUs|New Report Examines Judicial Resistance to Addressing Mass Incarceration|W. Kamau Bell Candidly Discusses His Controversial Docuseries ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’|Gospel Singer Pastor Mike Jr. Is Divinely Connected|EBONY Rundown: Lauren Smith-Fields’ Cause of Death Revealed, SATs to Go All-Digital, and More|International Outrage Halts Auction of Nelson Mandela’s Personal Items|Kehinde Wiley and Julie Mehretu Have Designed Supercool American Express Cards

The Block Is Hot: Paris Menswear Fashion Week Edition

Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images

During the last week of the Paris menswear shows, our people came dressed in their best lewks. It may have been a little breezy, but the weather didn’t stop the fellas—and ladies, too—from bringing their A game. In between shows, the streets served as a runway. Fashion aficionados sported cool gear, from bright puffer jackets to sleek overcoats, and green seemed to be the theme. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite clocked fits.

And, if you’re attending New York Fashion Week next month, be sure to hashtag #EbonyFashion for a chance to be reposted!

Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images.
Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images.
Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images.
Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images.
Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images
Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images.
Image: Melodie Jeng for Getty Images.
Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images.
Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images.
Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images.
Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images.
Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images.
Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images.
Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images.
Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images.
Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images.
Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images.
Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images.

