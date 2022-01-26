The Block Is Hot: Paris Menswear Fashion Week Edition

During the last week of the Paris menswear shows, our people came dressed in their best lewks. It may have been a little breezy, but the weather didn’t stop the fellas—and ladies, too—from bringing their A game. In between shows, the streets served as a runway. Fashion aficionados sported cool gear, from bright puffer jackets to sleek overcoats, and green seemed to be the theme. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite clocked fits.

And, if you’re attending New York Fashion Week next month, be sure to hashtag #EbonyFashion for a chance to be reposted!

