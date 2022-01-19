Photo-Essay: Remembering André Leon Talley and His Larger-Than-Life Style

Though the fashion icon and editor André Leon Talley has passed on, we will forever remember his unmatched spirit, vibrant personality and bold looks. His chic and illuminating ensembles—from his beautiful custom caftans to his exotic textured coats—always turned heads.
Below, we rounded up a few of his looks that best captured his one-in-a-million personality, grace and style.
Caftan and Capes
André’s commanding caftans and capes—whether solid, sequined or patterned—were always a sartorial feast for our eyes.
Exotic Flex
Exotic skins and textures helped him standout.
Fly-Ass Furs
You couldn’t tell Andre nothin’ when it came to his furs. He’d throw one on his back, wrap it around his neck or casually tote one around as he floated about town.
Sharp Suits
Whenever he showed up in a suit, you knew he meant business.
High Class Hats
From royal-looking turbans to simple baseball, Andre always turned heads with his flair.