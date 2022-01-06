|Prada and Adidas Partner for a Sustainable Collection|Black College Football Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2022|Russell Westbrook Developing Documentary on Cultural Importance of Basketball’s Black Fives Era|The Top Men’s Fragrances for Keeping Winter Fresh|This Digital Museum’s Curation of Black Dolls Is Amazing|Lawrence Brooks, the Oldest American World War II Veteran, Passes Away at 112|Fashionable Fitness Gear to Keep Your Workouts on Track|EBONY Rundown: George Floyd’s 4-Year-Old Niece Shot on New Year’s Day, Police Solve ’95 Murder of Nacole Smith, and More|Rep. Ed Gainey Is Pittsburgh’s First Black Mayor|2022 Grammy Awards Postponed Due to Recent Surge of COVID-19

Prada and Adidas Partner for a Sustainable Collection

Image: courtesy of Prada

Adidas and Prada have teamed up again for a new collaboration, the Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon collection, a sustainable line.

Fabricated in Italy by Prada, each piece from the collection is composed of Prada’s famous re-nylon fabric, which is created through the recycling of plastic collected from oceans and textile-fiber waste. By the end of 2021, Prada had shifted from using virgin nylon to the more sustainable re-nylon fabric. The Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon line celebrates that shift, and reflects the environmental consciousness of both brands and their shared commitment to sustainability.

The luxury sportswear collab gives a high-fashion spin on Adidas Originals Forum classics utilizing Prada’s eco-conscious textile. The sleek and refined offerings include a track coat, tracksuit, sweater, hoodie, and bucket hat, as well as high- and low-top sneakers and six bags that come in various sizes. The apparel comes in black-and-white colors featuring Adidas signature three stripes and Prada’s triangle logo.

The Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon collection, set to launch on January 13, will be available at Prada boutiques and on prada.com and adidas.com/prada

Image: courtesy of Hanifa
Image: courtesy of Prada
Image: courtesy of Prada
Image: courtesy of Prada
Image: courtesy of Prada

