Prada and Adidas Partner for a Sustainable Collection

Adidas and Prada have teamed up again for a new collaboration, the Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon collection, a sustainable line.

Fabricated in Italy by Prada, each piece from the collection is composed of Prada’s famous re-nylon fabric, which is created through the recycling of plastic collected from oceans and textile-fiber waste. By the end of 2021, Prada had shifted from using virgin nylon to the more sustainable re-nylon fabric. The Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon line celebrates that shift, and reflects the environmental consciousness of both brands and their shared commitment to sustainability.

The luxury sportswear collab gives a high-fashion spin on Adidas Originals Forum classics utilizing Prada’s eco-conscious textile. The sleek and refined offerings include a track coat, tracksuit, sweater, hoodie, and bucket hat, as well as high- and low-top sneakers and six bags that come in various sizes. The apparel comes in black-and-white colors featuring Adidas signature three stripes and Prada’s triangle logo.

The Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon collection, set to launch on January 13, will be available at Prada boutiques and on prada.com and adidas.com/prada.

Image: courtesy of Prada

Image: courtesy of Prada

Image: courtesy of Prada