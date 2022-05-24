|Queen Latifah Announces ‘It’s Bigger Than Me’ Live Tour to Shift Dialogue Surrounding Obesity|Pretty Little Thing and Teyana Taylor Are Searching for the Next Big Fashion Talent|Tabitha Brown Just Launched a 75-Piece Fashion and Lifestyle Collection With Target|Manolo Blahnik and Birkenstock Have Joined Forces to Give Us the Ultimate Summer Slides|Yep, They Tried It and We Weren’t Having It: Walmart Dropped Juneteenth-Inspired Ice Cream From Stores|Jay Versace’s GoFundMe Campaign for His Mother’s Memorial Has Caused a Social Media Stir|Amidst Baby Formula Shortage, This Physician-Trusted Performance Drink Rehydrates Nursing Mothers|Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette Named the First Black Woman President and CEO of the Indianapolis Museum of Art|Reggie Bullock Wins 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award|Christian Cooper, the Black Birdwatcher Who Was Harassed by Central Park ‘Karen,’ Gets His Own National Geographic Show

Pretty Little Thing and Teyana Taylor Are Searching for the Next Big Fashion Talent

teyana_taylor
Teyana Taylor. Image: courtesy of Pretty Little Thing
EBONY’s May cover star Teyana Taylor and clothing brand Pretty Little Thing are looking for new talent. Last Friday, PLT in conjunction with Taylor, who is the fashion line’s U.S. creative director, announced the brand’s “Designer of the Year” competition.

“It’s always been a passion of mine to help impact the lives of other young creatives, and as Creative Director of PLT, this is the perfect opportunity to continue carrying out my mission of reaching back and granting opportunities,” shared Taylor. “Our winner will be getting a chance to design a collection, along with designing an outfit for my upcoming tour in August with me as your personal mentor. Over the years, I’ve paid attention to the stories that I’d read about smaller designers getting their creativity stolen, therefore, I vowed when put into a position to make a change, it would be my sole goal to work hard to change that narrative.  I am so excited to be working alongside these amazing new creatives and designers on this journey and giving them the opportunity to showcase their talents to the world!”

Candidates should submit a maximum of four designs, one of which will include a design for Taylor’s upcoming ‘The Last Rose Petal 2…The Last Rose Motel’ tour. The chosen designer will have their design worn by Taylor during her tour as well as have her as a creative design mentor. The winner will also have their collection available for sale on PLT’s site February 2023.

Image: courtesy of Pretty Little Thing.
