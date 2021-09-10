|EBONY Rundown: Jaheim Charged with Animal Cruelty, Stillbirth Rates Double in Mississippi Amidst Pandemic, and More|Gucci and Azède Jean-Pierre Collaborate for Limited-Edition Collection|Cam Newton Says He Was Cut From the New England Patriots Because He Would Have Been a ‘Distraction’ to the Team|Teyana Taylor Debuts Collection at First NYFW as PrettyLittleThing Creative Director|“We’re Stronger When We Feel Less Alone,” Leslie Odom Jr. on Empowering Black Storytellers|Woman Testifies That She Was Starved Before Being Sexually Assaulted by R.Kelly|EBONY Rundown: Janet Jackson Offers First Look at Documentary, Biden Slated to Mandate Vaccines for All Federal Employees, and More|Beyoncé and Jay-Z Announce the About Love Scholarship to Benefit HBCUs in Partnership With Tiffany and Co.|Pamela Uba Crowned the First Black Miss Ireland|Louisiana Revokes Licenses of Seven Nursing Homes That Sent Residents to a Warehouse Ahead of Hurricane Ida

Teyana Taylor Debuts Collection at First NYFW as PrettyLittleThing Creative Director

Teyana Taylor at PrettyLittleThing
image: Shutterstock/ PrettyLittleThing

Thursday, Teyana Taylor debuted her first collection since being named US Creative Director of PrettyLittleThing at the brand’s New York Fashion Week runway show. The event, held at Gotham Hall, featured unisex streetwear looks for all body types.

“I’ve been working on this second collection with PrettyLittleThing for months and I’m so excited to bring this to life at New York Fashion Week this season,” Taylor said ahead of the subway-inspired show in a press statement obtained by EBONY. “It’s so important to me as Creative Director for the USA that I work with a team who truly understands my vision and we’re catering for EVERYBODY. You’re going to see male models walking for the very first time as we showcase this unisex collection and reintroduce kidswear alongside some familiar faces on the catwalk.”

Image: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing
Image: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing
Image: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing

A host of celebrities attended the runway show, including Chanel Iman, Iman Shumpert, LaLa Anthony, Swae Lee, Joe Budden, Shaun Ross, and more. There was also a performance by Lil’ Durk.

Model Chanel Iman. Image: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing
Model Jasmine Tookes. Image: courtesy of PrettyLittleThings
Actress Lala Anthony. Image: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing
Model Jasmine Saunders. Image: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing
Rapper/singer Swae Lee. Image: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing

Reaction

What's Your Reaction?
Excited
1
Happy
0
In Love
1
Not Sure
1
Silly
0
Tags

Related

RELATED ARTICLES

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.