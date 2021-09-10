Teyana Taylor Debuts Collection at First NYFW as PrettyLittleThing Creative Director

Thursday, Teyana Taylor debuted her first collection since being named US Creative Director of PrettyLittleThing at the brand’s New York Fashion Week runway show. The event, held at Gotham Hall, featured unisex streetwear looks for all body types.

“I’ve been working on this second collection with PrettyLittleThing for months and I’m so excited to bring this to life at New York Fashion Week this season,” Taylor said ahead of the subway-inspired show in a press statement obtained by EBONY. “It’s so important to me as Creative Director for the USA that I work with a team who truly understands my vision and we’re catering for EVERYBODY. You’re going to see male models walking for the very first time as we showcase this unisex collection and reintroduce kidswear alongside some familiar faces on the catwalk.”

Image: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing

Image: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing

Image: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing

A host of celebrities attended the runway show, including Chanel Iman, Iman Shumpert, LaLa Anthony, Swae Lee, Joe Budden, Shaun Ross, and more. There was also a performance by Lil’ Durk.

Model Chanel Iman. Image: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing

Model Jasmine Tookes. Image: courtesy of PrettyLittleThings

Actress Lala Anthony. Image: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing

Model Jasmine Saunders. Image: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing