Public Enemy and Defend Brooklyn Dropped an Exclusive Collection on Rue 21

Image: courtesy of rue21

Iconic hip hop group Public Enemy, clothing brand Defend Brooklyn, and fashion retailer Rue21 just recently dropped a collab. The limited-edition clothing range features streetwear pieces that are authentic to the culture in every sense of the word.

Hip hop groups of the 80s and 90s helped push streetwear culture so it only makes sense for Public Enemy to bring authenticity to their own limited-edition line.

“In a world where counterfeit is common, we want to maintain a brand and vibe that is timeless. Public Enemy and Defend Brooklyn is exactly that,” said CEO of Defend Brooklyn, Alex Wright. 

Prices for the line max out at $45. The collection can be purchased at Rue21.com

Image: courtesy of rue21
Image: courtesy of rue21
Image: courtesy of rue21
