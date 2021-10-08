|Pyer Moss is Back With Another Colorway for His Sculpt Sneaker|Taraji P. Henson to Debut Season Two of ‘Peace of Mind With Taraji’ On Facebook Watch|18 Former NBA Players Are Indicted for Defrauding Millions From the League’s Health Care Plan|Tanzanian Author Abdulrazak Gurnah Wins the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature|Usher and Peloton Partner on the New Season of Dance Cardio|Debby King, the ‘Soul of Carnegie Hall,’ Passes Away at 71|These 5 African Designers Showed Up and Showed Out During Paris Fashion Week|Tiya Miles and Robert Jones Jr. Are Among the Finalists For the National Book Awards|Damian Williams Makes History as the First Black U.S. Attorney in New York’s Southern District|Stand Up To Cancer Dream Team to Tackle Colorectal Cancer Disparities

Pyer Moss is Back With Another Colorway for His Sculpt Sneaker

Image: courtesy of Pyer Moss
Image: courtesy of Pyer Moss

Tomorrow, October 9th at noon EST, Pyer Moss is releasing his Sculpt sneaker in a new red and black color way.

The futuristic Sculpt sneaker has been in the Pyer Moss lineup since 2017. The latest launch will be its fourth colorway, following its black/yellow, white /yellow, and black/blue iterations.

Since launching his brand in 2013, the designer Kerby Jean-Raymond has been committed to using his platform and voice to challenge social narratives and evoke dialogue in the fashion industry. Each season his collections combine storytelling with activism, debate, theatre, and social commentary—all while using collaboration with artists and other brands as a medium to further the dialogue around seasonal themes. This season the Haitian-American designer tapped visual artist THANKYOUSNAPGOD to create a short film titled “Sculpt Live,” in which everyday New Yorkers give their opinion on the sneakers on the streets of NYC.

The sneaks retail for $595 and can be snapped up on pyermoss.com.

Pyer Moss The Sculpt sneaker, $595, pyermoss.com
