Pyer Moss Releases New Edition of ‘Sculpt’ Sneaker Just in Time for Christmas

Pyer Moss is dropping their newest model of their sneaker called “The Sculpt” in a teal color way at noon tomorrow. Previously released versions of the popular sneaker came in four other editions: black and red, black and blue, white and yellow, and black and yellow. In addition to the sneaker release, the brand is also dropping a crewneck sweatshirt emblazoned with the brand’s name, graphic tees, track jackets, track pants, hoodies, and sweatpants.

If you have a sneakerhead in your fam or crew, feel free to bless them with this investment during the holidays. The unisex sneaker will retail for $595 on pyermoss.com.