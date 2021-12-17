|Pyer Moss Releases New Edition of ‘Sculpt’ Sneaker Just in Time for Christmas|Beyoncé Has Joined the World of TikTok|The Block is Hot: The 10 Best-Dressed Men on Your Timeline This Week|Megan Thee Stallion Inks Exclusive First-Look Deal With Netflix|Celebrity Chef Rene Johnson Wants You to Cook Up Plant-Based Versions of Holiday Favorites|LeVar Burton to Host the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee|Lewis Hamilton Receives Knighthood at Windsor Castle|The Fashion Institute of Technology’s New Social Justice Center Is Accelerating Social Equity for BIPOC Creatives|Leonard ‘Hub’ Hubbard, Legendary Bassist Of The Roots, Passes Away at 62|The 12 Remaining Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti Have Been Released

Pyer Moss Releases New Edition of ‘Sculpt’ Sneaker Just in Time for Christmas

Image: courtesy of Pyer Moss

Pyer Moss is dropping their newest model of their sneaker called “The Sculpt” in a teal color way at noon tomorrow. Previously released versions of the popular sneaker came in four other editions: black and red, black and blue, white and yellow, and black and yellow. In addition to the sneaker release, the brand is also dropping a crewneck sweatshirt emblazoned with the brand’s name, graphic tees, track jackets, track pants, hoodies, and sweatpants.

If you have a sneakerhead in your fam or crew, feel free to bless them with this investment during the holidays. The unisex sneaker will retail for $595 on pyermoss.com.

Image: courtesy of Pyer Moss
