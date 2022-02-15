|Rapper Moneybagg Yo Is the Latest Face for Outwear Company Moose Knuckles|Kodak Black Shot at Justin Bieber’s After Party in Los Angeles|EBONY Rundown: Eminem Takes a Knee at Super Bowl Halftime Show, Super Bowl Halftime Show, Cory Booker & Rosario Dawson Reportedly Split, and More|Purdue University Police Officer Pins Black Student to the Ground by the Neck, Almost Suffocating Him|Beyoncé’s Stylist KJ Moody Shares His Love of Ivy Park’s Newest Drop|DKNY’s Spring 2022 ‘Do Your Thing’ Campaign Taps Black Creatives|President Joe Biden Criticizes the NFL for Lack of Black Head Coaches|U.W. Clemon, First Black Federal Judge in Alabama, Disapproves of Potential Supreme Court Pick Ketanji Brown Jackson|Fisk University Is Launching the First HBCU Women’s Gymnastics Program|Op-Ed: Super Bowl Fumbles on Black Women

Rapper Moneybagg Yo Is the Latest Face for Outwear Company Moose Knuckles

Image: courtesy of Moose Knuckles

Rapper Moneybagg Yo , as well as Justine Mae Bitcoin, star in Moose Knuckles’s latest spring 2022 campaign. The Montreal-based brand is one of the world’s leading producers of luxury outerwear. Founded over 100 years ago, its garments are known for being resilient and keeping one warm through any type of inclement weather.

“Moose Knuckles constantly strives to be authentic and embody the personalities of the people they involve. We gravitated toward Moneybagg Yo and Justine Mae Biticon as they encapsulate an attitude similar to our own. They’re our muses—making waves and breaking boundaries in their respective lanes,” says Brody Baker, creative director of Moose Knuckles.   

Coats featured from the spring collection can be purchased at mooseknucklescanada.com, at the brand’s retail stores, and at select luxury outerwear and sportswear retailers worldwide. 

Image: courtesy of MooseKnuckles
Image: courtesy of MooseKnuckles
Image: courtesy of MooseKnuckles
Image: courtesy of MooseKnuckles
Image: courtesy of MooseKnuckles

