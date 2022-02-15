Rapper Moneybagg Yo Is the Latest Face for Outwear Company Moose Knuckles

Rapper Moneybagg Yo , as well as Justine Mae Bitcoin, star in Moose Knuckles’s latest spring 2022 campaign. The Montreal-based brand is one of the world’s leading producers of luxury outerwear. Founded over 100 years ago, its garments are known for being resilient and keeping one warm through any type of inclement weather.

“Moose Knuckles constantly strives to be authentic and embody the personalities of the people they involve. We gravitated toward Moneybagg Yo and Justine Mae Biticon as they encapsulate an attitude similar to our own. They’re our muses—making waves and breaking boundaries in their respective lanes,” says Brody Baker, creative director of Moose Knuckles.

Coats featured from the spring collection can be purchased at mooseknucklescanada.com, at the brand’s retail stores, and at select luxury outerwear and sportswear retailers worldwide.

Image: courtesy of MooseKnuckles

Image: courtesy of MooseKnuckles

Image: courtesy of MooseKnuckles

Image: courtesy of MooseKnuckles