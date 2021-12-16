Ray-Ban Rolls Out Smart Glasses Just in Time for Christmas

The future is here and is ready to serve face. Legendary eyewear brand Ray-Ban has just released a collaborative version of smart glasses in conjunction with Facebook. Named Ray-Ban Stories Smart Glasses, these innovative glasses come in six color variations and three design shapes—Wayfarer, Round, and Meteor. Additionally, they can be ordered with prescription lenses, if needed.

They are great for those who like to multi-task while creating content or simply want new ways to connect with family and friends. Users of the smart specs have the ability to send messages, hear message readouts, make calls (via Facebook Messenger), check battery status, and control audio functions through voice recognition. Additional features include hands-free photo and video content capturing, and crisp audio ability for listening to music.

The tech-enhanced sunnies run up to $379 and are available on ray-ban.com.

Image: courtesy of Ray-Ban



Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer Smart Glasses, $299, ray-ban.com

Image: courtesy of Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban Stories Meteor Smart Glasses, $299, ray-ban.com