|Ray-Ban Rolls Out Smart Glasses Just in Time for Christmas|The Plight of Black Women Soaring Towards Rarified On-Air Roles as Play-by-Play Announcers|Op-Ed: How Companies Can Incorporate Ujaama, the Kwaanza Principle of Cooperative Economics|Holiday Gift Guide: 6 Hoodies to Buy for Bae Just So You Can Steal Them Back|O.J. Simpson Granted Early Parole Release|James Brown’s Estate Sold to Primary Wave Music for an Estimated $90 Million|Snoop Dogg & 50 Cent to Develop ‘Murder Was the Case’ Series|Black Community Leaders and Voting Rights Activists Push the White House for More Action|Kristen Hayden Is the First Black Woman to Win a National Diving Title|Miss USA Elle Smith Gives Us The Lowdown On Her Beauty Routine And Confidence-Boosting Tips

Ray-Ban Rolls Out Smart Glasses Just in Time for Christmas

Image: courtesy of Rayban

The future is here and is ready to serve face. Legendary eyewear brand Ray-Ban has just released a collaborative version of smart glasses in conjunction with Facebook. Named Ray-Ban Stories Smart Glasses, these innovative glasses come in six color variations and three design shapes—Wayfarer, Round, and Meteor. Additionally, they can be ordered with prescription lenses, if needed.

They are great for those who like to multi-task while creating content or simply want new ways to connect with family and friends. Users of the smart specs have the ability to send messages, hear message readouts, make calls (via Facebook Messenger), check battery status, and control audio functions through voice recognition. Additional features include hands-free photo and video content capturing, and crisp audio ability for listening to music.

The tech-enhanced sunnies run up to $379 and are available on ray-ban.com

See Also
Courtesy of Getty Images
6 Looks That Prove Why Zendaya Is the CFDA’s 2021 Fashion Icon

Image: courtesy of Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer Smart Glasses, $299, ray-ban.com
Image: courtesy of Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban Stories Meteor Smart Glasses, $299, ray-ban.com

Image: courtesy of Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban Stories Round Smart Glasses, $299, ray-ban.com
Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!