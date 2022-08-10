R&B Singer GoGo Morrow Shares Her Favorite Beauty Must-Haves

R&B singer GoGo Morrow is a testimony that the power of the internet is real. Music has always been a part of her life. She attended Philadelphia’s Creative and Performing Arts High School and received her Bachelor of Arts in Music Business and Performance from Millersville University in Pennsylvania.
She was discovered on Youtube by her former manager, which landed her booking her first show in her hometown of Philadelphia. Shortly after that, Morrow hit the stage at the Made in America festival, The Roots Picnic, and as a headliner at the Red Bull Sound Select concert. Thereafter, Gogo cemented herself in her hometown with a sold-out concert at The Theater of Living Arts. She then went on to perform at the Monster Ball Concert Special with Lady Gaga, which aired on HBO, as well as made an appearance on the James Corden show with Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir.
Following her move to Los Angeles, the singer/songwriter connected with B.O.E. Records CEO founder and producer, Harmony “H-Money” Samuels, who helped take her to the next level. In May of this year, she debuted her hit single “In The Way.” GoGo eventually caught the attention of multi-media mogul Kenya Barris (creator of “Grown-ish,” “Black-ish,” #BlackAF), who then partnered with Samuels and his label B.O.E and signed her to his joint venture music label with Interscope Records, Khalabo Music.
Ahead of the release of her second single “I.O.U.,” Morrow shares her 6 beauty must-haves that help illuminate her radiant beauty. Check out her go-to products, below.