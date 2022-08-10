R&B Singer GoGo Morrow Shares Her Favorite Beauty Must-Haves

R&B singer GoGo Morrow is a testimony that the power of the internet is real. Music has always been a part of her life. She attended Philadelphia’s Creative and Performing Arts High School and received her Bachelor of Arts in Music Business and Performance from Millersville University in Pennsylvania.

She was discovered on Youtube by her former manager, which landed her booking her first show in her hometown of Philadelphia. Shortly after that, Morrow hit the stage at the Made in America festival, The Roots Picnic, and as a headliner at the Red Bull Sound Select concert. Thereafter, Gogo cemented herself in her hometown with a sold-out concert at The Theater of Living Arts. She then went on to perform at the Monster Ball Concert Special with Lady Gaga, which aired on HBO, as well as made an appearance on the James Corden show with Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir.

Following her move to Los Angeles, the singer/songwriter connected with B.O.E. Records CEO founder and producer, Harmony “H-Money” Samuels, who helped take her to the next level. In May of this year, she debuted her hit single “In The Way.” GoGo eventually caught the attention of multi-media mogul Kenya Barris (creator of “Grown-ish,” “Black-ish,” #BlackAF), who then partnered with Samuels and his label B.O.E and signed her to his joint venture music label with Interscope Records, Khalabo Music.

Ahead of the release of her second single “I.O.U.,” Morrow shares her 6 beauty must-haves that help illuminate her radiant beauty. Check out her go-to products, below.

Image: courtesy of Kiehl’s.



“I love this face wash because it’s gentle but effective. It cleans off all my makeup without over-drying my skin.”



Kiehl’s Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash, $36, kiehls.com



Image: courtesy of Kiehl’s.



“I also love Kiehls’ dark spot corrector. It keeps my complexion even and helps to quickly eradicate my blemishes.”



Kiehl’s Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Corrector, $145, kiehls.com



Image: courtesy of KISS.



“I know the new wave is individual lashes, but I’m still very much a strip lash girl. I have pretty small eyes so I love the light and wispy look that doesn’t weigh my eyelids down. KISS probably has my favorite version of this style.”



KISS So Wispy Lash Multipack, $12, kissusa.com



Image: courtesy of Sephora.



“I love my natural bushy brows, so I only use a pencil to help enhance and even them out. My favorite brand right now is Anastasia Beverly Hills. The shade that fits my face and current blue hair is medium brown.”



Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Ultra-Slim Precision Brow Pencil, $23, sephora.com



Image: courtesy of Amazon.



“I love the Fenty highlighters as well. It just makes me feel and look sun-kissed, even in the winter. A little goes a long way. My favorite shade is the Sandler castle/mint’d mojito duo.”



Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Duo, $12, fentybeauty.com