R&B Singer Kehlani Stars in H&M’s Sustainable Swimwear Campaign

Image: courtesy of H&M
Just in time for summer H&M is releasing a sustainable swimwear collection and tapped R&B singer Kehlani as the campaign star. 

The Oakland, CA native is featured in the campaign on a beach wearing different swimsuits from the line, including a cute brown bikini top and an alluring white one-piece made up of recycled polyester recycled polyamide and recycled elastane. Sprinkled throughout the collection are one-pieces and bikini tops and bottoms in vibrant colors and prints. The collection film featured the singer’s new song “Tangerine” from her new album Blue Water Road.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that “Tangerine” will be featured in H&M’s summer swimwear campaign. I love it when fashion and music share a vibe,” said Kehlani. “They help each other express style, emotion, and personality. So for summer, I’m looking forward to wearing the bright colors from H&M’s collection!.”

When asked what her favorite pieces from the line were she said, “I’m loving all of the colorful swimwear and sarongs. The pattern and color-way on the Canary Swimsuit is my favorite! I’ve recently gotten into surfing and am spending as much time at the beach as possible. Bucket hats are my go-to at the moment and the ones in this collection are super cute. “.

Kehlani shared that her best tip to get in the summer mood was good music and getting out there with good friends who enjoy the same activities as you. She also doesn’t hit the beach with sunscreen, her surfboard, a blanket, and water. 

You can cop the collection at hm.com.

