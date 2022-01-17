Reebok and Upcycle Designer Justin Mensinger Have Partnered on a Charitable Collection

Reebok’s Reebok Collective—including its members including Broderick Hunter, Lazarus Lynch, Richie Shazam, Amrit Sidhu, Maxwell Pearce, and Kendra Oyesana—has partnered with the upcycle designer Justin Mensinger on a charitable design project called Pieces of Us, a limited edition sweatshirt collection, to raise awareness around mental the importance of mental health. Mensinger created six one-of-a-kind pieces that spotlight mental health messages featuring repurposed patchwork pieces from the closets of its Reebok Collective’s members. In January, each of the six sweatshirts will be auctioned off on Charitybuzz.

Image: courtesy of Reebok

All proceeds from sales will go toward Reebok’s nonprofit partner BOKS, an organization that aims to instill positive physical and mental health practices into every child’s daily routine. All proceeds raised from the auction will go directly toward BOKS, along with an additional $50,000 donation from Reebok to support the BOKS community.

Below, EBONY chatted with Reebok Collective member Broderick Hunter about his participation in the charitable project as well as discussed his thoughts on mental health.

EBONY: What are some methods you use to get your mental health back on track on those days stress takes a toll on you?



Broderick Hunter: I’ve learned a lot about how mindfulness can get me back on track. This can be done through meditating, sound healing, and breath work. I share my ways of coping with others in hopes it can help them. Something that’s also important that needs to be understood is that you don’t have to necessarily struggle with mental health issues to understand how to guide others through it.

What prompted you to be a part of this project?



I really liked what the project stood for within the Reebok umbrella. It would’ve been a huge disservice to miss out on being a part of this. Everything that we see and we read has an effect on us. The pieces in the collection are already so cool, but weaving our mental health messages on them in places where others can physically see and read them really does drive awareness to our cause.

Not so long ago, the conversation j about mental health just wasn’t being had. I realize that it’s important to pause and check in with ourselves and others. I’m learning that more and more every day.

In the past, mental health issues in the Black community weren’t taken seriously. Have you seen a change with the younger generation?



Absolutely! I’ve seen a huge change with this generation. There has been a big wave of content from the Gen Z community speaking up on the importance of mental health and having those important conversations on how it plays such a vital part in our everyday lives. It’s a new wave of personal health and wellness I’m very much here for.