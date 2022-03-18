Regina King Will Be Co-Chairing the 2022 MET Gala

Academy Award-winner Regina King is slated to co-chair the 2022 Met Gala, USA Today reports. She will co-chair along with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

This is the second Met Gala in less than 12 months, as it returns to its traditional date on the first Monday in May after being delayed by the pandemic.

King and her co-chairs will preside over the annual event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and this year’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

The Met Gala is one of the top fundraisers for the museum and is the main source of funding for the Costume Institute. Additionally, the event is one of the biggest nights in fashion and pop culture where celebrity guests are adorned in outfits to match the theme of the exhibition each year.

Last year’s event was co-chaired by singer Billie Eilish, tennis star Naomi Osaka, and poet Amanda Gorman, who presided over a gala with the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” honoring the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute.

Both A Lexicon and An Anthology will remain on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan through September 5.