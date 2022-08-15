|Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Post Baby Style Game Ain’t Your Regular Mom and Dad Ish|Work Remotely From the Caribbean|Kenya Barris to Direct Reboot of ‘Wizard of Oz’|The Cast of Brandy’s ‘Cinderella’ Reunite for 25th Anniversary Special|Artist Sheena Wong Sue Creates Impactful Mural for EBONY’s Martha’s Vineyard ‘On the Vineyard Soiree’ Event|Actress Rutina Wesley Reflects on Black Love and ‘Queen Sugar’|Denzel Washington Attends Grand Opening of the August Wilson House|Actress and Director Denise Dowse Passes Away at 64|Beloved Comedian Teddy Ray Passes Away at 32|Jon Batiste Is Leaving ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Post Baby Style Game Ain’t Your Regular Mom and Dad Ish

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. Image: Instagram/@papculture
After not making any public appearances after the birth of their handsome bundle of joy, RiRi and A$AP Rocky are finally out and about again serving us looks. Recently, the new mom and dad took NYC in style. The pair hit the town dripped in Gucci, Dior, R13, and other drool-worthy, fashionable labels that we all wished was stocked in our own closets.

Moreover, we can’t wait to meet their new progeny. We bet he’ll be even better dressed than his impossibly chic and photogenic parents.

Yes, our favorite power couple is back giving us all the flex that we need. The two have a certain style yin and yang that compliment one another nicely. Even when wearing something baggy like oversized jeans Ri loves to show off a bit of skin showing that she always comfortable in her own skin, while A$AP Rocky adds a bit of urban swag to his dapper designer threads giving it an uptown statement that only he can.

