Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Post Baby Style Game Ain’t Your Regular Mom and Dad Ish

After not making any public appearances after the birth of their handsome bundle of joy, RiRi and A$AP Rocky are finally out and about again serving us looks. Recently, the new mom and dad took NYC in style. The pair hit the town dripped in Gucci, Dior, R13, and other drool-worthy, fashionable labels that we all wished was stocked in our own closets.

Moreover, we can’t wait to meet their new progeny. We bet he’ll be even better dressed than his impossibly chic and photogenic parents.

Yes, our favorite power couple is back giving us all the flex that we need. The two have a certain style yin and yang that compliment one another nicely. Even when wearing something baggy like oversized jeans Ri loves to show off a bit of skin showing that she always comfortable in her own skin, while A$AP Rocky adds a bit of urban swag to his dapper designer threads giving it an uptown statement that only he can.