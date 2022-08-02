Rihanna Wants Us To Get All ‘Dolled Up’ With Her Latest Savage x Fenty Drop

Just when we thought our sis Ri had been keeping low-key while in mommy mode taking care of her new bundle of joy with her boyfriend rapper A$AP Rocky, she dropped a new Fenty x Savage collection on us called “Dolled Up.”

The snapback is real and Rihanna looks goodt! (Heck, in our books, homegirl has never had a bad style day). In the campaign images, Rihanna can be seen rocking black hair showcasing the brand’s new spiced orange dolled-up lace top.

Image: courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Bras in the new collection range in size from 32–46 in bands and A–H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H), and undies from XS–3X/S–XXXL. Prices go up to $70, while the brand’s VIP box, which features custom floral details with a vintage vibe, is priced at $60 on savagex.com,

Image: courtesy of Savage x Fenty.



Savage x Fenty Dolled Up Lace Bralette, $40, savagex.com

Image: courtesy of Savage x Fenty.



Savage x Fenty Dolled Up Lace Cheeky, $23, savagex.com

Image: courtesy of Savage x Fenty.



Savage x Fenty Dolled Up Lace Cami, $45, savagex.com

Image: courtesy of Savage x Fenty.



Savage x Fenty Dolled Up Unlined Lace Demi Bra, $50, savagex.com

