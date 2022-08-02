|Chris Rock’s ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Is Being Turned Into a Cartoon|Rihanna Wants Us To Get All ‘Dolled Up’ With Her Latest Savage x Fenty Drop|Vice President Harris Talks Economic Development and Investment for Black Business Month|The Best Food Tours and Culinary Experiences to Try Around The World|Kenan Thompson to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame|Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Passes Away at 50|For Black Quarterbacks, Being Good Is Never Good Enough|Tems Gets Candid: Why It’s Always ‘Wakanda Forever’ for Her|Baltimore City Inspires Generational Wealth With New Investment Program for Local Black-Owned Businesses|Ben Crump Faces Complaints From Law Enforcement Union, Beyoncé to Remove Offensive Lyric From New Song, and More

Rihanna Wants Us To Get All ‘Dolled Up’ With Her Latest Savage x Fenty Drop

Image: courtesy of Savage X Fenty
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Just when we thought our sis Ri had been keeping low-key while in mommy mode taking care of her new bundle of joy with her boyfriend rapper A$AP Rocky, she dropped a new Fenty x Savage collection on us called “Dolled Up.”

The snapback is real and Rihanna looks goodt! (Heck, in our books, homegirl has never had a bad style day). In the campaign images, Rihanna can be seen rocking black hair showcasing the brand’s new spiced orange dolled-up lace top.

Image: courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Bras in the new collection range in size from 32–46 in bands and A–H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H), and undies from XS–3X/S–XXXL. Prices go up to $70, while the brand’s VIP box, which features custom floral details with a vintage vibe, is priced at $60 on savagex.com,

Image: courtesy of Savage x Fenty.

Savage x Fenty Dolled Up Lace Bralette, $40, savagex.com
Image: courtesy of Savage x Fenty.

Savage x Fenty Dolled Up Lace Cheeky, $23, savagex.com
Image: courtesy of Savage x Fenty.

Savage x Fenty Dolled Up Lace Cami, $45, savagex.com
Image: courtesy of Savage x Fenty.

Savage x Fenty Dolled Up Unlined Lace Demi Bra, $50, savagex.com
Image: courtesy of Savage x Fenty.

Savage x Fenty Dolled Up Lace Cheeky, $23, savagex.com
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.